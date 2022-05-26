Louisville team claims medal in 1,600 relay

LOUISVILLE – Eric Heard, Jaxson Barnes, Cody Hrdy and Harrison Klein earned a chance to take part in the final medal ceremony of the state track meet Saturday night.

The four Louisville runners captured sixth place in the 1,600-meter relay in a time of 3:33.802. They competed in the last race of the two-day Class C State Meet. Athletes from across Nebraska journeyed to Omaha Burke Stadium for action May 20-21.

The Lions posted one of the top eight times in the event at their district race the previous week, which gave them a spot in the second section at state. They watched eight teams run in the opening section before getting a chance to perform.

Heard began the race and remained in lane five for the first 400 meters. He pulled ahead of several opponents and handed the baton to Barnes in front of the large crowd by the starting line.

Barnes remained in his lane until he was able to merge to lane one with other runners. He kept the Lions in a favorable spot during his time on the track.

Hrdy accepted the baton for the third leg and maintained the team’s position alongside several other runners. He moved into lane three on the backstretch to try to pass several athletes who were next to him.

Klein handled the final leg and began chasing down runners during his turn on the track. He sailed past Hartington-Newcastle 150 meters into his leg, and he set his sights on a Battle Creek runner that was ten yards ahead of him on the backstretch. Klein caught up to him in the final portion of the race and moved ahead.

Louisville (3:33.802), Battle Creek (3:34.088) and Centura (3:34.650) pocketed sixth, seventh and eighth place in the event. Grand Island Central Catholic’s team of Ben Alberts, Ishmael Nadir, Isaac Herbek and Brayton Johnson won the title with a time of 3:32.015. They narrowly defeated Bishop Neumann (3:32.076) and Hartington Cedar Catholic (3:32.713) for the championship.

The Lions accepted their medals in front of family and friends on the stadium’s infield. They then celebrated a successful state meet for the team. Every Louisville athlete who came to Omaha Burke Stadium returned home with a state medal in their events.

