Louisville teams battle Eagles in league games

ARLINGTON – Louisville fans watched the LHS girls and boys basketball teams play a pair of close games Friday night during a trip to Arlington.
Louisville girls 43, Arlington 40
The Lions held off a late challenge by Arlington to win the Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup. Louisville improved to 15-8 and AHS fell to 8-13.
LHS went up 33-25 after a free throw by McKenzie Norris with just over seven minutes to play. Arlington cut the gap to 37-34 with 3:10 to go and trailed 41-38 with 30 seconds left. Avery Heilig made one free throw to build the lead to 42-38, but Arlington responded with a basket with 14 seconds left to create a two-point game.
Lea Kalkowski stepped to the line with 6.4 seconds left and sank one free throw to create a 43-40 lead. Arlington had a final chance but the team’s shot went off the rim.
Both schools made the most of their free-throw chances during the night. Louisville finished 13-of-17 at the line and Arlington went 11-of-13.
Ella Johnson paced the Lions with 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal. She went 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.
Norris produced ten points, three steals, two assists and one block, and Lauren Votta contributed four points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Jaylin Gaston chipped in two points, four boards and one steal, and Heilig ended the game with seven points, two assists and four pass deflections.
Lexi Hans helped the Lions with two points, three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections. Jennifer Katz made two assists and two steals and Kalkowski posted one point, two assists and one steal. Sagan Leach gave the team defensive minutes during the game.
Louisville will host the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament this week. The top-seeded Lions will face fourth-seeded Boys Town at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The winner will play either second-seeded Omaha Roncalli or third-seeded Conestoga at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Louisville 11 11 8 13 – 43
Arlington 7 8 8 17 – 40
Louisville (43)
Norris 3-5 3-4 10, Hans 1-4 0-0 2, Heilig 1-6 5-6 7, Votta 2-4 0-1 4, Johnson 6-8 4-4 17, Katz 0-1 0-0 0, Kalkowski 0-0 1-2 1, Gaston 1-3 0-0 2, Leach 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-33 13-17 43.
Arlington (40)
Green 2-4 2-2 8, Gubbels 6-12 2-2 17, Bruning 0-6 4-6 4, Arp 1-2 1-1 3, Miller 3-7 2-2 8, Brenn 0-1 0-0 0, Flesner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-34 11-13 40.
Arlington 42, Louisville boys 38
The boys game also featured a down-to-the-wire finish. Louisville led 25-24 after three quarters and Arlington took a 39-36 edge with 19.3 seconds left. A driving basket by Sam Ahl with 11.7 seconds left made it 39-38, and Arlington sank one free throw to create a two-point ballgame.