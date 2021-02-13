Louisville teams battle Eagles in league games

ARLINGTON – Louisville fans watched the LHS girls and boys basketball teams play a pair of close games Friday night during a trip to Arlington.

Louisville girls 43, Arlington 40

The Lions held off a late challenge by Arlington to win the Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup. Louisville improved to 15-8 and AHS fell to 8-13.

LHS went up 33-25 after a free throw by McKenzie Norris with just over seven minutes to play. Arlington cut the gap to 37-34 with 3:10 to go and trailed 41-38 with 30 seconds left. Avery Heilig made one free throw to build the lead to 42-38, but Arlington responded with a basket with 14 seconds left to create a two-point game.

Lea Kalkowski stepped to the line with 6.4 seconds left and sank one free throw to create a 43-40 lead. Arlington had a final chance but the team’s shot went off the rim.

Both schools made the most of their free-throw chances during the night. Louisville finished 13-of-17 at the line and Arlington went 11-of-13.

Ella Johnson paced the Lions with 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal. She went 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.