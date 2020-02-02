TECUMSEH – Louisville girls and boys basketball teams made the journey to Tecumseh Saturday afternoon to play Johnson County Central in league tournament games.
The Lions and Thunderbirds squared off in an East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament doubleheader. The Louisville girls stopped JCC in the opening game and Johnson County Central edged the LHS boys in the nightcap.
Louisville girls 44, Johnson County Central 26
Ninth-seeded Louisville flew away from eighth-seeded JCC with a strong second quarter of offense. The Lions embarked on a 19-3 run in the period to build a 30-10 halftime lead. Louisville prevented JCC from making a comeback attempt in the final 16 minutes.
The Lions (8-10) went 19-of-40 from the floor against the Thunderbirds (9-10) in the game. A large portion of that scoring damage came in the paint. Lauren Votta produced a career-best 13 points and fellow post players Faye Jacobsen and Jaylin Gaston each had eight points. The three Lions combined for 14 of the team’s 19 baskets.
Votta added seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and one pass deflection in the game. Jacobsen snared nine rebounds and posted two assists, three steals, one block and two pass deflections, and Gaston hauled in four rebounds for the Lions.
McKenzie Norris ended the day with three points, four rebounds and three assists. Jennifer Katz drew one charge and had six points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds, and Sagan Leach drew one charge and added two points, four assists and one rebound.
Skyler Pollock generated three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Lea Kalkowski had one point, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection. Erin Stohlmann chipped in one rebound in the victory.
Louisville will travel to Weeping Water to face the top-seeded Indians in the quarterfinals. The teams will square off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The winner will advance to the semifinals at Southeast Community College-Lincoln at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Louisville 11 19 6 8 – 44
Johnson County Central 7 3 10 6 – 26
Louisville (44)
Norris 1-6 1-2 3, Pollock 1-5 0-0 3, Kalkowski 0-2 1-2 1, Votta 6-8 1-4 13, Jacobsen 4-7 0-0 8, Gaston 4-8 0-2 8, Katz 2-2 0-0 6, Leach 1-2 0-0 2, Stohlmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 3-10 44.
Johnson County Central 51, Louisville boys 36
Sixth-seeded Johnson County Central (13-5) used a methodical offense to move past 11th-seeded Louisville. The Thunderbirds trailed 13-11 after one period but soared ahead with an 18-10 run in the second quarter. The team made 11 free throws in the second half to preserve the victory.
Louisville (5-11) began the game with accurate perimeter shooting. Tyler Mackling, Talon Ball and Eric Heard all made 3-pointers in the first period. Sam Ahl added a long-distance shot in the second quarter to keep the Lions within 29-23 at the break.
JCC played lockdown defense in the second half. The Thunderbirds limited Louisville to 13 points in the final 16 minutes. The team surrendered five baskets and three free throws in the stretch.
Ahl guided Louisville’s offense with eight points and Caleb Hrabik posted seven points. Coby Buettner collected six points and Mackling, Heard and Ball all scored five points. Cordale Moxey and Harrison Klein each saw court time for the team.
Louisville will play in the Bronze Division of the ECNC Tournament on Monday, Feb. 3. The Lions will journey to tenth-seeded Malcolm for a 6 p.m. game. The winner will advance to the ninth-place game at Southeast Community College-Lincoln at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Louisville 13 10 7 6 – 36
Johnson County Central 11 18 9 13 – 51
Louisville (36)
Mackling 5, Ahl 8, Heard 5, Buettner 6, Hrabik 7, Ball 5, Klein 0, Moxey 0.