Louisville to host cheer and dance competition

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students will be turning 13 into a lucky number when they host a combined cheer and dance competition at the high school in early January.
Thirteen cheer and dance teams from Nebraska will travel to Cass County for the Louisville Invite. The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and will run through the afternoon. It will include seven cheer teams and six dance squads.
Louisville’s competitive cheer team is scheduled to take the floor at 8:35 a.m. The Lions will perform two dance routines in the afternoon. LHS will compete in the pom division at 1:15 p.m. and will take part in the hip-hop contest at 2:10 p.m.
Louisville head dance coach Maddie Bastian said the Lions were looking forward to the competitions. She and LHS head cheerleading coach Melissa Schmitt began organizing the event last year after watching the dance team take part in a successful contest.
“We hosted a dance-only competition last year and it went well,” Bastian said. “After that, Mel Schmitt and I talked about how it would be a good experience to do a competition together.
“It’s a great experience to build relationships with other schools and their coaches. It also gives our teams another opportunity to compete. Also, it can be a big fund-raiser for our teams and allows us to purchase items for state such as costumes and music.”
Bastian said the Lions were grateful for the opportunity to gain experience before the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in February. The state contests are scheduled to take place at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Dance contests will be held Feb. 17-18 and cheerleading events will run Feb. 19-20.
“This in-person competition is going to greatly benefit all teams that participate,” Bastian said. “For the dance team personally, it gives us extra practice performing in front of a crowd and getting feedback from outside judges. Those two things are something that we don’t always get to do, especially this year.
“It’s a great opportunity to get better and improve our confidence when performing. With all the craziness of COVID-19 this year, there are very few competitions in person. We are thankful to be able to host this for other area teams.”