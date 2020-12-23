Louisville to host cheer and dance competition

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students will be turning 13 into a lucky number when they host a combined cheer and dance competition at the high school in early January.

Thirteen cheer and dance teams from Nebraska will travel to Cass County for the Louisville Invite. The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and will run through the afternoon. It will include seven cheer teams and six dance squads.

Louisville’s competitive cheer team is scheduled to take the floor at 8:35 a.m. The Lions will perform two dance routines in the afternoon. LHS will compete in the pom division at 1:15 p.m. and will take part in the hip-hop contest at 2:10 p.m.

Louisville head dance coach Maddie Bastian said the Lions were looking forward to the competitions. She and LHS head cheerleading coach Melissa Schmitt began organizing the event last year after watching the dance team take part in a successful contest.

“We hosted a dance-only competition last year and it went well,” Bastian said. “After that, Mel Schmitt and I talked about how it would be a good experience to do a competition together.