Louisville volleyball team provides season statistics

Defense

Louisville ended the fall with 1,148 digs. The Lions secured 13 solo and 70 assisted blocks at the net.

Hans (243), Kalkowski (233), Norris (226), Leach (225) and Ella Culver (149) compiled triple-digit dig totals. Ava Culver (18), Swanson (17), Gaston (13), Podrazo (13) and Johnson (11) also made digs for the Lions.

Johnson helped Louisville at the net with seven solo and 17 assisted blocks. Gaston made three solo and 15 assisted blocks and Hans tallied one solo and 13 assisted blocks.

Podrazo gave the Lions one solo and ten assisted blocks, and Norris produced one solo and seven assisted blocks at the net. Kalkowski made seven assisted blocks and Ava Culver had one assisted block.

Serving

Louisville relied on a successful serving attack during the season. LHS produced a team serving percentage of .901. The Lions took 1,711 serves and connected on 184 aces.

Kalkowski (.958 serving percentage) went 346-of-361 at the line with 35 aces. Norris (.953) went 304-of-319 with 38 aces, and Ella Culver (.928) finished 244-of-263 with 14 aces. Leach carded a team-best 40 aces and went 235-of-261 (.900).

Swanson (.904) finished 103-of-114 at the stripe with eight aces, and Hans (.822) went 217-of-264 with 38 aces. Johnson (.727) went 93-of-128 with 11 aces.

