Louisville volleyball team provides season statistics

LOUISVILLE – A young Louisville volleyball team gained confidence on the court as the 2020 season went from start to finish.
Louisville ended the fall campaign 8-22. The Lions advanced to the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament championship match and collected one victory in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The squad had seven underclassmen on the roster.
McKenzie Norris, Sagan Leach, Laura Swanson, Ella Aaberg, Ella Culver, Lizzie Podrazo, Lexi Hans, Lea Kalkowski, Ava Culver, Ella Johnson and Jaylin Gaston appeared in varsity matches. Norris was the team’s lone senior.
Offense
Louisville finished the year with 746 kills and a .118 team hitting percentage. The Lions collected 687 assists during the campaign.
Hans and Norris each landed in triple-digit kill territory for the Lions. Hans blasted 273 kills and had a .123 hitting percentage. Norris connected on 186 kills and posted a .124 hitting percentage.
Gaston knocked home 96 kills, Johnson produced 63 kills and Podrazo pocketed 59 kills. Ava Culver (35), Kalkowski (25), Ella Culver (4), Leach (3) and Aaberg (2) added kills for the squad.
Kalkowski dished out 634 assists for the Lions. Leach (18), Norris (11), Hans (9), Ella Culver (7), Podrazo (5), Gaston (2) and Ava Culver (1) also tallied assists on the court.
Defense
Louisville ended the fall with 1,148 digs. The Lions secured 13 solo and 70 assisted blocks at the net.
Hans (243), Kalkowski (233), Norris (226), Leach (225) and Ella Culver (149) compiled triple-digit dig totals. Ava Culver (18), Swanson (17), Gaston (13), Podrazo (13) and Johnson (11) also made digs for the Lions.
Johnson helped Louisville at the net with seven solo and 17 assisted blocks. Gaston made three solo and 15 assisted blocks and Hans tallied one solo and 13 assisted blocks.
Podrazo gave the Lions one solo and ten assisted blocks, and Norris produced one solo and seven assisted blocks at the net. Kalkowski made seven assisted blocks and Ava Culver had one assisted block.
Serving
Louisville relied on a successful serving attack during the season. LHS produced a team serving percentage of .901. The Lions took 1,711 serves and connected on 184 aces.
Kalkowski (.958 serving percentage) went 346-of-361 at the line with 35 aces. Norris (.953) went 304-of-319 with 38 aces, and Ella Culver (.928) finished 244-of-263 with 14 aces. Leach carded a team-best 40 aces and went 235-of-261 (.900).
Swanson (.904) finished 103-of-114 at the stripe with eight aces, and Hans (.822) went 217-of-264 with 38 aces. Johnson (.727) went 93-of-128 with 11 aces.
