Louisville, Weeping Water compete at Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – Boys from Louisville and Weeping Water joined other Nebraska athletes on the mat Friday at the Louisville Invite.

The Lions and Indians competed in a meet that featured nine wrestling programs. Weeping Water took home fourth place with 117.50 points and Louisville placed fifth with 108 points. Fillmore Central claimed the team championship with 254.50 points.

Peyton Welsh led Louisville with a championship at 106 pounds. Welsh registered pins in 0:06, 0:14 and 0:21 during his title run. He improved to 23-7.

Aiden Wedekind (113 pounds) and Niklas Sorensen (145) each finished second for the Lions. Jager Barnes (120) and Nick McCaul (132) each placed third, and Braden Soester (126), Shawn Kavanaugh (132), Nathan Monahan (152) and Quincy Trent (170) captured fourth-place awards.

Caelen Wipf collected a championship for Weeping Water at 113 pounds. Wipf (22-7) registered a pair of pins to win the title.

Lukas Gage (126 pounds) and Brennan DeMike (182) each took home second-place medals. Matt Cover (138) and Keegan McDonald (170) secured third-place awards for the team, and Myles Dowling (106), Luke Harms (145) and Ryan Gerloff (220) finished fourth in their weight classes.

Team Results

Fillmore Central 254.50, Platteview 143.50, Johnson County Central 129.50, Weeping Water 117.50, Louisville 108, Palmyra 107, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 45, Cedar Bluffs 23, Harvard 13

Louisville Results

106 – Peyton Welsh (1st)

Pinned Trevin Huskey (JCC) 0:06, pinned Myles Dowling (WW) 0:14, pinned Dale Shaner (CBL) 0:21

113 – Aiden Wedekind (2nd)

Dec. Riley Schlecht (PLV) 6-2, pinned by Caelen Wipf (WW) 5:51

120 – Jager Barnes (3rd)

Pinned by Logan Topp (JCC) 1:51, pinned Evan Petersen (PLY) 1:10, pinned by Caleb Woodward (PLV) 5:02, pinned Brenner McCann-Coen (FIL) 2:26

126 – Braden Soester (4th)

Pinned by Travis Meyer (FIL) 2:32, pinned by Lukas Gage (WW) 4:55, dec. by Charlie Rinne-Yellow Bird (JCC) 11-4

132 – Evan Schmieder (6th)

Pinned by Dylan Gewecke (FIL) 3:13, pinned by Nick McCaul (LOU) 3:56, pinned by Levi Boardman (JCC) 2:43, dec. by James Dean (WW) 11-5, medical forfeit to Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU)

132 – Nick McCaul (3rd)

Pinned by Levi Boardman (JCC) 1:57, pinned Evan Schmieder (LOU) 3:56, pinned Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU) 1:19, maj. dec. by Dylan Gewecke (FIL) 20-6, pinned James Dean (WW) 1:12

132 – Shawn Kavanaugh (4th)

Pinned James Dean (WW) 2:28, pinned by Dylan Gewecke (FIL) 0:28, pinned by Nick McCaul (LOU) 1:19, pinned by Levi Boardman (JCC) 1:17, won by medical forfeit over Evan Schmieder (LOU)

138 – Easton Kozeny

Pinned by Matt Cover (WW) 0:46, pinned Lee Xayaphonesongkham (JCC) 3:33, pinned by Gage Bohaty (PLY) 0:31

145 – Niklas Sorensen (2nd)

Pinned Braiden Nichols (JCC) 1:29, pinned Luke Harms (WW) 2:47, maj. dec. by Aiden Hinrichs (FIL) 14-5

152 – Nathan Monahan (4th)

Pinned John Ridge (WW) 3:32, pinned by Bryar Nadrchal (PLV) 0:59, dec. David Unruh (PLY) 2-1, pinned by Zachary Coash (FIL) 1:52

170 – Quincy Trent (4th)

Dec. by Keegan McDonald (WW) 7-1, pinned by Colin Horst (PLV) 2:19, medical forfeit to Domonic Harding (FIL)

Weeping Water Results

106 – Jacob Cover

Pinned by Dale Shaner (CBL) 1:25, tech fall Trevin Huskey (JCC) 16-0 (4:01), pinned by Graison Bullers (PLV) 0:28

106 – Holden Essary

Pinned by Levi Tramp (PLY) 3:09, pinned Lucas Shaner (CBL) 2:27, pinned Gabriel Hagan (WW) 4:51, pinned by Myles Dowling (WW) 1:48

106 – Gabriel Hagan

Pinned by Dale Shaner (CBL) 1:55, pinned by Holden Essary (WW) 4:51

106 – Myles Dowling (4th)

Pinned Graison Bullers (PLV) 1:26, pinned by Peyton Welsh (LOU) 0:14, pinned Holden Essary (WW) 1:48, pinned by Levi Tramp (PLY) 2:22

113 – Caelen Wipf (1st)

Pinned Riley Schlecht (PLV) 5:04, pinned Aiden Wedekind (LOU) 5:51

126 – Lukas Gage (2nd)

Tech fall Charlie Rinne-Yellow Bird (JCC) 18-3 (5:06), pinned Braden Soester (LOU) 4:55, pinned by Travis Meyer (FIL) 2:40

132 – James Dean (5th)

Pinned by Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU) 2:28, pinned by Levi Boardman (JCC) 0:51, pinned by Dylan Gewecke (FIL) 1:11, dec. Evan Schmieder (LOU) 11-5, pinned by Nick McCaul (LOU) 1:12

138 – Cole Essary

Pinned by Alexander Schademann (FIL) 2:38, pinned by Waylon Rayburn (FIL) 2:39

138 – Matt Cover (3rd)

Pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU) 0:46, pinned by Reed Patera (PLV) 1:59, pinned Waylon Rayburn (FIL) 0:52, pinned Gage Bohaty (PLY) 0:40

145 – Luke Harms (4th)

Pinned Lathem Schumm (HVD) 1:21, pinned by Niklas Sorensen (LOU) 2:47, pinned Chase Myers (FIL) 1:52, dec. by Bryson Rock (PLV) 5-4

152 – John Ridge

Pinned by Nathan Monahan (LOU) 3:32, pinned by Zachary Coash (FIL) 3:45

160 – Jameson Sumibcay (5th)

Pinned Cameron Werner (JCC) 1:50, pinned by Terry Trey (JCC) 1:35, pinned by Treven Stassines (FIL) 1:32, dec. by Wyatt Adams (PLV) 13-9, medical forfeit to Draven Priel (PLY)

170 – Keegan McDonald (3rd)

Dec. Quincy Trent (LOU) 7-1, pinned by Domonic Harding (FIL) 4:00, pinned by Colin Horst (PLV) 3:05

182 – Brennan DeMike (2nd)

Pinned Cameron Lowther (JCC) 1:26, pinned Kaden Demers (HTRS) 0:46, pinned Christopher Phillips (PLY) 0:26, pinned Izaiah Freeman (PLY) 1:52, pinned by Jackson Turner (FIL) 3:37

220 – Ryan Gerloff (4th)

Pinned by Evan Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:45, pinned by Hunter Lukes (FIL) 0:12, pinned by Matthew Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 1:17

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Markey Hinrichs (FIL) 0:27, pinned by Cole Coster (WW) 0:23

285 – Cole Coster

Pinned by Ty Faulks (HTRS) 0:24, pinned Jaden Nutter (WW) 0:23, pinned by Jordan Martenson (PLV) 0:16