Louisville/Weeping Water finishes state tournament

PALMER – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes saw their Senior Legion baseball season come to a close Tuesday night in the state tournament semifinals.
Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley edged the Lions 3-0 in the Class C Senior Legion State Tournament at Tiger Field in Palmer. The teams joined Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg as the final four programs left in the state bracket.
P-W-G scored all three of the game’s runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gunner Reimers drove in two runs and Trevor Cargill added a RBI plate appearance for the team.
Karsen Reimers and Ty Nekoliczak preserved the victory with their work on the mound. Reimers struck out eight Lions during the first six innings, and Nekoliczak picked up the save in the final frame. They limited L/WW to three hits.
Brayden Powell, Jake Renner and Chase Savage produced hits for the Lions. Chase Savage and Avery Heath each added walks in the game.
Chase Savage tossed six innings against P-W-G. He scattered five hits and three walks and tallied one strikeout.
Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus won the state title Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley in eight innings. D-C-B ended the summer with a spotless 31-0 mark. P-W-G wrapped up the campaign 28-8-1.
Louisville/Weeping Water finished its season 22-16. The Lions improved throughout the year and won the district tournament as the fifth-seeded team. L/WW defeated all four higher-seeded opponents to advance to the state tournament. The Lions then became one of the final four teams remaining at the state event.
Powell led L/WW’s offense during the season with a .423 batting average and .537 on-base percentage. He drove in 36 runs this summer.
Renner ended the season with a .413 batting average, .486 on-base percentage and 27 RBI, and Treyton Savage generated a .333 batting average, .473 on-base percentage and 30 RBI. Nash Callahan drove in 44 runs and posted a .289 batting average and .464 on-base percentage, and Gage Scholting delivered a .319 batting average and .407 on-base percentage at the plate.
Treyton Savage led the pitching staff this summer with a 3.00 earned run average. He had 89 strikeouts and 19 walks in 67 2/3 innings on the mound.
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 000 0 – 0 3 0
Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 000 300 x – 3 5 1