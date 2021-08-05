Louisville/Weeping Water finishes state tournament

PALMER – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes saw their Senior Legion baseball season come to a close Tuesday night in the state tournament semifinals.

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley edged the Lions 3-0 in the Class C Senior Legion State Tournament at Tiger Field in Palmer. The teams joined Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg as the final four programs left in the state bracket.

P-W-G scored all three of the game’s runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gunner Reimers drove in two runs and Trevor Cargill added a RBI plate appearance for the team.

Karsen Reimers and Ty Nekoliczak preserved the victory with their work on the mound. Reimers struck out eight Lions during the first six innings, and Nekoliczak picked up the save in the final frame. They limited L/WW to three hits.

Brayden Powell, Jake Renner and Chase Savage produced hits for the Lions. Chase Savage and Avery Heath each added walks in the game.

Chase Savage tossed six innings against P-W-G. He scattered five hits and three walks and tallied one strikeout.