Louisville/Weeping Water wins first two games in tournament

SCRIBNER – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes began their district tournament in winning fashion this weekend with two successful performances.

The Lions traveled to Spear Memorial Park in Scribner for the Area C2 Junior Legion Tournament. Fifth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water posted victories over Battle Creek and Oakland in the first two games on Friday and Saturday.

L/WW 6, Battle Creek 0

Louisville/Weeping Water dominated second-seeded Battle Creek on Friday afternoon. Chase Savage, Alex Sorensen and Sayler Rhodes threw a combined one-hitter for the Lions. Battle Creek collected several walks during the baseball game, but the three pitchers ensured none of Battle Creek’s runners would cross the plate.

Savage struck out three batters in three innings and Sorensen posted four strikeouts in his three innings of work. Rhodes retired a pair of batters via strikeout in the final inning.

Louisville/Weeping Water went up 1-0 in the first inning and doubled the lead in the fifth inning. The team created a more comfortable cushion with four runs in the sixth. Brennan DeMike and Nik Sorensen each had two hits for the Lions.

L/WW 100 014 0 – 6 6 0

Battle Creek 000 000 0 – 0 1 2

L/WW 12, Oakland 2

The Lions raced past third-seeded Oakland on Saturday night. The team seized control of the contest with five runs in the first inning. L/WW created a 10-0 lead after three innings and ended the game after five frames.

Sorensen collected two hits and one run batted in, Brayden Harms had one double and one RBI and DeMike had one double and two RBI. Rhodes chipped in one double at the plate for Louisville/Weeping Water.

Rhodes earned the victory by throwing four innings against Oakland. Kanon Albert preserved the lead during his appearance in the fifth inning.

Louisville/Weeping Water is scheduled to play top-seeded Pender today at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to the championship round at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. The loser will face either Oakland or Battle Creek in the elimination bracket at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11.

Oakland 000 11 – 2 4 3

L/WW 523 2x – 12 4 1