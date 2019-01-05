WILBER – Louisville wrestlers battled a series of opponents Friday during action at the Wilber-Clatonia Duals.
The Lions placed fifth in the 12-team event with a 4-1 mark. Louisville defeated Nebraska City JV, Norfolk Catholic, Bishop Neumann and Johnson County Central during the day.
Wilber-Clatonia officials placed every school into one of four preliminary-round pools. The winners of the three-team pools advanced to the championship round. The second-place teams in each pool went to a Consolation 5-8 category, and the third-place squads went to a Consolation 9-12 bracket.
Louisville competed in Pool B alongside Sutton and Nebraska City JV. Sutton won the opening dual 42-33 and the Lions stopped Nebraska City JV 48-30.
LHS then swept Norfolk Catholic, Bishop Neumann and Johnson County Central in Consolation 5-8 matchups. The team won the duals by scores of 42-34, 48-35 and 42-36.
Wilber-Clatonia, Raymond Central, Sutton and Milford each won their respective pools. Wilber-Clatonia earned the overall title with an undefeated march through the championship bracket.
Louisville 42, Sutton 33
138 – Adrian Hernandez (S) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 3:01
145 – Cory Carlson (S) pinned Wil Essex (L), 3:09
152 – Joe Hinrichs (S) pinned Cody Gray (L), 0:18
160 – Dylan Jones (L) dec. Dustin Stone (S), 5-1
170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit
182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Jaden Nuss (S), 0:57
195 – Adrian Avila (S) won by forfeit
220 – Jarvis Smith (S) won by forfeit
285 – Tyler Ohrman (S) pinned Chris Williams (L), 0:39
106 – Both open
113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit
120 – Joel Magill (L) won by forfeit
126 – Lee Carlson (S) pinned Kyler Jones (L), 0:34
132 – Derian Williams (L) won by forfeit
Louisville 48, Nebraska City JV 30
152 – Cody Gray (L) won by forfeit
160 – Dylan Jones (L) won by forfeit
170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit
182 – Nash Callahan (L) won by forfeit
195 – Andrew Stukenholtz (NC) won by forfeit
220 – Both open
285 – Wyatt Roberts (NC) pinned Chris Williams (L), 5:22
106 – Jonathon Christiansen (NC) won by forfeit
113 – Brock Hudson (L) pinned Kyler Arthur (NC), 0:37
120 – Alex Wright (NC) pinned Joel Magill (L), 4:19
126 – Kyler Jones (L) pinned Logan Hobbs (NC), 4:57
132 – Derian Williams (L) pinned Sam Draus (NC), 1:22
138 – Jesus Rodriguez (NC) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 1:16
145 – Wil Essex (L) pinned Connor Neumeister (NC), 0:35
Louisville 42, Norfolk Catholic 34
182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Max Middendorf (NC), 0:08
195 – Joey Otero (NC) won by forfeit
220 – Isaac Wilcox (NC) won by forfeit
285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit
106 – Both open
113 – Brock Hudson (L) pinned Nathan Wetjen (NC), 0:38
120 – Wil Muntz (L) pinned Carter Barrett (NC), 1:57
126 – Kyler Jones (L) pinned Robby Otero (NC), 3:25
132 – Allan Olander (NC) pinned Derian Williams (L), 2:44
138 – Wyatt Smydra (NC) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 1:40
145 – Francisco Mendez (NC) maj. dec. Wil Essex (L), 17-3
152 – Noah Wattier (NC) pinned Cody Gray (L), 2:37
160 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Raymond Lux (NC), 0:28
170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit
Louisville 48, Bishop Neumann 35
170 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Bobby Hagemann (NEU), 0:44
182 – Luke Fairbanks (NEU) pinned Nash Callahan (L), 3:15
195 – John Klement (NEU) won by forfeit
220 – Philip Chohan (NEU) won by forfeit
285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit
106 – Josh Urlacher (NEU) won by forfeit
113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit
120 – Wil Muntz (L) won by forfeit
126 – Kyler Jones (L) won by forfeit
132 – Derian Williams (L) won by forfeit
138 – Conner Specht (NEU) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 2:52
145 – Wil Essex (L) won by forfeit
152 – Max Hohn (NEU) tech fall Cody Gray (L), 23-8
160 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Colby Osmera (NEU), 0:47
Louisville 42, Johnson County Central 36
160 – Dylan Jones (L) won by forfeit
170 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Colton Wellman (JCC), 1:48
182 – Nash Callahan (L) won by forfeit
195 – Both open
220 – Josh Bailey (JCC) won by forfeit
285 – Aldo Reyes (JCC) pinned Chris Williams (L), 0:23
106 – Julio Reyes (JCC) won by forfeit
113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit
120 – Wil Muntz (L) won by forfeit
126 – Kyler Jones (L) won by forfeit
132 – Caleb Eggleson (JCC) pinned Derian Williams (L), 1:00
138 – Reed Toelle (L) won by forfeit
145 – Levi Dorsey (JCC) pinned Wil Essex (L), 1:49
152 – Joe Rodriguez (JCC) pinned Cody Gray (L), 1:18