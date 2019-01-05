Try 1 month for 99¢
Louisville wrestling

WILBER – Louisville wrestlers battled a series of opponents Friday during action at the Wilber-Clatonia Duals.

The Lions placed fifth in the 12-team event with a 4-1 mark. Louisville defeated Nebraska City JV, Norfolk Catholic, Bishop Neumann and Johnson County Central during the day.

Wilber-Clatonia officials placed every school into one of four preliminary-round pools. The winners of the three-team pools advanced to the championship round. The second-place teams in each pool went to a Consolation 5-8 category, and the third-place squads went to a Consolation 9-12 bracket.

Louisville competed in Pool B alongside Sutton and Nebraska City JV. Sutton won the opening dual 42-33 and the Lions stopped Nebraska City JV 48-30.

LHS then swept Norfolk Catholic, Bishop Neumann and Johnson County Central in Consolation 5-8 matchups. The team won the duals by scores of 42-34, 48-35 and 42-36.

Wilber-Clatonia, Raymond Central, Sutton and Milford each won their respective pools. Wilber-Clatonia earned the overall title with an undefeated march through the championship bracket.

Louisville 42, Sutton 33

138 – Adrian Hernandez (S) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 3:01

145 – Cory Carlson (S) pinned Wil Essex (L), 3:09

152 – Joe Hinrichs (S) pinned Cody Gray (L), 0:18

160 – Dylan Jones (L) dec. Dustin Stone (S), 5-1

170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit

182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Jaden Nuss (S), 0:57

195 – Adrian Avila (S) won by forfeit

220 – Jarvis Smith (S) won by forfeit

285 – Tyler Ohrman (S) pinned Chris Williams (L), 0:39

106 – Both open

113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit

120 – Joel Magill (L) won by forfeit

126 – Lee Carlson (S) pinned Kyler Jones (L), 0:34

132 – Derian Williams (L) won by forfeit

Louisville 48, Nebraska City JV 30

152 – Cody Gray (L) won by forfeit

160 – Dylan Jones (L) won by forfeit

170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit

182 – Nash Callahan (L) won by forfeit

195 – Andrew Stukenholtz (NC) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Wyatt Roberts (NC) pinned Chris Williams (L), 5:22

106 – Jonathon Christiansen (NC) won by forfeit

113 – Brock Hudson (L) pinned Kyler Arthur (NC), 0:37

120 – Alex Wright (NC) pinned Joel Magill (L), 4:19

126 – Kyler Jones (L) pinned Logan Hobbs (NC), 4:57

132 – Derian Williams (L) pinned Sam Draus (NC), 1:22

138 – Jesus Rodriguez (NC) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 1:16

145 – Wil Essex (L) pinned Connor Neumeister (NC), 0:35

Louisville 42, Norfolk Catholic 34

182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Max Middendorf (NC), 0:08

195 – Joey Otero (NC) won by forfeit

220 – Isaac Wilcox (NC) won by forfeit

285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit

106 – Both open

113 – Brock Hudson (L) pinned Nathan Wetjen (NC), 0:38

120 – Wil Muntz (L) pinned Carter Barrett (NC), 1:57

126 – Kyler Jones (L) pinned Robby Otero (NC), 3:25

132 – Allan Olander (NC) pinned Derian Williams (L), 2:44

138 – Wyatt Smydra (NC) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 1:40

145 – Francisco Mendez (NC) maj. dec. Wil Essex (L), 17-3

152 – Noah Wattier (NC) pinned Cody Gray (L), 2:37

160 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Raymond Lux (NC), 0:28

170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit

Louisville 48, Bishop Neumann 35

170 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Bobby Hagemann (NEU), 0:44

182 – Luke Fairbanks (NEU) pinned Nash Callahan (L), 3:15

195 – John Klement (NEU) won by forfeit

220 – Philip Chohan (NEU) won by forfeit

285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit

106 – Josh Urlacher (NEU) won by forfeit

113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit

120 – Wil Muntz (L) won by forfeit

126 – Kyler Jones (L) won by forfeit

132 – Derian Williams (L) won by forfeit

138 – Conner Specht (NEU) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 2:52

145 – Wil Essex (L) won by forfeit

152 – Max Hohn (NEU) tech fall Cody Gray (L), 23-8

160 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Colby Osmera (NEU), 0:47

Louisville 42, Johnson County Central 36

160 – Dylan Jones (L) won by forfeit

170 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Colton Wellman (JCC), 1:48

182 – Nash Callahan (L) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Josh Bailey (JCC) won by forfeit

285 – Aldo Reyes (JCC) pinned Chris Williams (L), 0:23

106 – Julio Reyes (JCC) won by forfeit

113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit

120 – Wil Muntz (L) won by forfeit

126 – Kyler Jones (L) won by forfeit

132 – Caleb Eggleson (JCC) pinned Derian Williams (L), 1:00

138 – Reed Toelle (L) won by forfeit

145 – Levi Dorsey (JCC) pinned Wil Essex (L), 1:49

152 – Joe Rodriguez (JCC) pinned Cody Gray (L), 1:18

