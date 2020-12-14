Louisville wrestlers face multiple opponents

NORTH BEND – Louisville wrestlers battled athletes from more than a dozen schools Saturday during action at the North Bend Central Invite.
The Lions placed eighth in the tournament with 57 points. Brock Hudson (138 pounds) and Nash Callahan (220) earned fourth-place medals for Louisville.
Team Results
David City Aquinas 296, Logan View 183.5, Pierce 168, Winside 88, Tri County 83, North Bend Central 72, Arlington 66, Louisville 57, Freeman 53, Winnebago 48, Johnson County Central 33, Shelby-Rising City 31, Lincoln Christian 27, Cedar Bluffs 13
Louisville Results
120 – Garron Bragg
Pinned Damian Bloebaum (SRC) 1:35, pinned by Cayden Ellis (WNS) 2:42, pinned by Isaiah Adams (PRC) 3:38
126 – Nick McCaul
Pinned by Zach Zitek (DCA) 1:24, pinned Ethan Dohmen (PRC) 4:29, pinned by Jacoby Mann (WNS) 1:22
132 – Niklas Sorensen
Pinned JaPriece Morehead (JCC) 3:03, pinned by Zaid Martinez (TRI) 0:51, pinned Alonzo Bass (WNB) 4:59, pinned by Jacob Moravec (DCA) 1:22
138 – Brock Hudson (4th)
Pinned Evan Bushlow (LGV) 1:46, pinned Gavin Romshek (DCA) 3:47, pinned by Art Escalante (WNS) 1:11, pinned Chance Foust (LGV) 1:48, dec. by Blake Bolling (PRC) 7-3
145 – Blake Dickey
Tech fall by Hunter McNulty (LGV) 17-2 (1:45), pinned Mason Selu (JCC) 1:24, pinned by Caden Reedy (TRI) 0:55
152 – Aiden Lutz
Dec. by Seth Premer (PRC) 6-4, dec. by Nicholas Roth (LCHS) 8-5
160 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Nolan Eller (DCA) 1:15, maj. dec. by Jake Hunke (NBC) 12-3
170 – Reed Toelle
Dec. by Marcus Eickmeier (DCA) 15-9, pinned by Gabe Goes (FRE) 1:49
220 – Nash Callahan (4th)
Pinned Jackson Emanuel (LCHS) 0:28, pinned JoeSeth McBride (ARL) 2:20, pinned by Logan Booth (LGV) 2:57, pinned Zeriah George (WNB) 0:48, pinned by Sam Agena (JCC) 1:45
285 – Tommy Krejci
Pinned by Travis Jensen (PRC) 1:18, pinned by Theo Windhusen (LGV) 1:33
Crete Girls Invite
Louisville’s Daysha Jones had been scheduled to compete for the Lions at the Crete Girls Invite on Friday. The tournament was postponed due to winter weather. Athletes from 13 schools will now wrestle on the makeup date of Jan. 8.
