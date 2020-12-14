 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisville wrestlers face multiple opponents
View Comments

Louisville wrestlers face multiple opponents

{{featured_button_text}}
Louisville wrestling

NORTH BEND – Louisville wrestlers battled athletes from more than a dozen schools Saturday during action at the North Bend Central Invite.

The Lions placed eighth in the tournament with 57 points. Brock Hudson (138 pounds) and Nash Callahan (220) earned fourth-place medals for Louisville.

Team Results

David City Aquinas 296, Logan View 183.5, Pierce 168, Winside 88, Tri County 83, North Bend Central 72, Arlington 66, Louisville 57, Freeman 53, Winnebago 48, Johnson County Central 33, Shelby-Rising City 31, Lincoln Christian 27, Cedar Bluffs 13

Louisville Results

120 – Garron Bragg

Pinned Damian Bloebaum (SRC) 1:35, pinned by Cayden Ellis (WNS) 2:42, pinned by Isaiah Adams (PRC) 3:38

126 – Nick McCaul

Pinned by Zach Zitek (DCA) 1:24, pinned Ethan Dohmen (PRC) 4:29, pinned by Jacoby Mann (WNS) 1:22

132 – Niklas Sorensen

Pinned JaPriece Morehead (JCC) 3:03, pinned by Zaid Martinez (TRI) 0:51, pinned Alonzo Bass (WNB) 4:59, pinned by Jacob Moravec (DCA) 1:22

138 – Brock Hudson (4th)

Pinned Evan Bushlow (LGV) 1:46, pinned Gavin Romshek (DCA) 3:47, pinned by Art Escalante (WNS) 1:11, pinned Chance Foust (LGV) 1:48, dec. by Blake Bolling (PRC) 7-3

145 – Blake Dickey

Tech fall by Hunter McNulty (LGV) 17-2 (1:45), pinned Mason Selu (JCC) 1:24, pinned by Caden Reedy (TRI) 0:55

152 – Aiden Lutz

Dec. by Seth Premer (PRC) 6-4, dec. by Nicholas Roth (LCHS) 8-5

160 – Cody Gray

Pinned by Nolan Eller (DCA) 1:15, maj. dec. by Jake Hunke (NBC) 12-3

170 – Reed Toelle

Dec. by Marcus Eickmeier (DCA) 15-9, pinned by Gabe Goes (FRE) 1:49

220 – Nash Callahan (4th)

Pinned Jackson Emanuel (LCHS) 0:28, pinned JoeSeth McBride (ARL) 2:20, pinned by Logan Booth (LGV) 2:57, pinned Zeriah George (WNB) 0:48, pinned by Sam Agena (JCC) 1:45

285 – Tommy Krejci

Pinned by Travis Jensen (PRC) 1:18, pinned by Theo Windhusen (LGV) 1:33

Crete Girls Invite

Louisville’s Daysha Jones had been scheduled to compete for the Lions at the Crete Girls Invite on Friday. The tournament was postponed due to winter weather. Athletes from 13 schools will now wrestle on the makeup date of Jan. 8.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News