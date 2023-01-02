Louisville wrestlers travel to Fillmore Central Invite

GENEVA – Louisville athletes competed against wrestlers from across the state Friday in Fillmore Central’s gym.

The Lions took part in girls and boys divisions of the Fillmore Central Invite. The Louisville girls earned third place in the 17-team tournament with 121.50 points. The Louisville boys placed 11th in a 16-team field with 47.50 points.

The Louisville girls made scoring noise at the tournament with a series of medal-winning performances. All eight Lions won medals during the day.

Payton Thiele improved to 18-0 with five victories at 105 pounds. Thiele posted three pins and one major decision in her first four matches of the day. She pinned Fillmore Central’s Angelina Schademann (14-5) in 2:35 in the championship match.

Daysha Jones joined Thiele on the first-place podium with a title at 155 pounds. Jones (17-4) pinned all three of her opponents. She stopped Wood River’s Caitlin Stafford (12-7) in 1:37 in the title bout.

Catalina Jones and Ava Culver each earned medals at 170 pounds for Louisville. Jones (16-1) finished second in the weight class and Culver (4-5) placed fourth. Mya Stanley (4-4) produced a second-place medal at 130 pounds and Bella Kolvek (12-8) placed third at 140 pounds.

Addie Lueder (11-10) and Bre Smart (10-9) each left Fillmore Central with fourth-place medals. Lueder claimed her award at 135 pounds and Smart competed at 145 pounds.

Peyton Welsh (106 pounds), Jager Barnes (120) and Cody Lutz (138) finished in the top five spots of their weight classes for the Louisville boys.

Welsh (9-5) led the Lions with a third-place medal. He split his first four matches before facing York’s Aidan Kadavy in the third-place bout. Welsh captured the bronze medal with an 8-6 triumph.

Barnes (9-7) collected two victories during his fourth-place run at the tournament. Lutz earned fifth place in the 138-pound bracket. He improved to 15-6 with two pins, one technical fall and one major decision.

Girls Team Results

Adams Central 174, Seward 129, Louisville 121.50, York 105.50, Wood River 83, Fillmore Central 70, Centura 63, Palmyra 61, Millard West 48, Raymond Central 28, Superior 26, Harvard 22, Oakland-Craig 20, Doniphan-Trumbull 10, Axtell 9, Yutan 5, Omaha South 0

Louisville Results

105 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Kobie Kosek (SEW) 0:49, pinned Esmeralda Aguirre (ADC) 1:53, maj. dec. Kaitlyn Ferguson (MLW) 9-1, pinned Lauren Frihauf (SEW) 3:16, pinned Angelina Schademann (FIL) 2:35

130 – Mya Stanley (2nd)

Pinned Naudia Hruby (CEN) 3:39, dec. by Evelyn Theobald (SEW) 9-7 (OT), pinned by Kayden Sipp (ADC) 3:15

135 – Addie Lueder (4th)

Pinned Alice Chlebounova (DNT) 1:18, pinned Cadence Svoboda (ADC) 2:41, pinned by Mckenna Kisela (SEW) 1:23, pinned by Cadence Svoboda (ADC) 1:47

140 – Bella Kolvek (3rd)

Pinned Annaliese Sistek (SEW) 2:49, pinned Morgan Stoeger (ADC) 2:41, pinned by Hailey Marr (CEN) 2:49, pinned by Neveah Hascall (MLW) 5:50, pinned Hailey Marr (CEN) 1:51

145 – Bre Smart (4th)

Pinned by Carlee Hinz (SPR) 3:27, pinned Abigayil Wunderlich (SEW) 1:32, pinned by Marke Zeleny (OKC) 3:52, pinned by Addison Cotton (YRK) 0:29, pinned Addison Wolf (FIL) 1:27

155 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Pinned Brookyn Graff (ADC) 2:46, pinned Shaylynn Cathcart (ADC) 4:29, pinned Cierra Cruz (FIL) 0:48, pinned Caitlin Stafford (WDR) 1:37

170 – Ava Culver (4th)

Pinned Nevaeha Sorensen (ADC) 1:13, pinned by Avery Albers (YRK) 1:10, pinned by Catalina Jones (LOU) 0:44, pinned Julia McKlem (MLW) 1:38

170 – Catalina Jones (2nd)

Pinned Kayla Grantski (SEW) 0:51, tech fall Julia McKlem (MLW) 17-1 (3:58), pinned Cadence Craig (SEW) 1:43, pinned Ava Culver (LOU) 0:44, pinned by Avery Albers (YRK) 5:13

Boys Team Results

York 202, Fillmore Central 155, Bishop Neumann 144, East Butler 106.50, Yutan 103, Axtell 86.50, Oakland-Craig 77.50, Superior 65, Doniphan-Trumbull 59, Palmer 49, Louisville 47.50, South Central Unified District #5 45, Meridian 43, Palmyra 38, Twin River 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 10

Louisville Results

106 – Peyton Welsh (3rd)

Pinned Vincent Vandenberg (EBT) 1:30, maj. dec. Landen Cauthon (TWR) 14-3, pinned by Ty Erickson (YRK) 2:37, dec. by Trenton Van Veldhuizen (EBT) 4-2, dec. Aidan Kadavy (YRK) 8-6

113 – Aiden Wedekind

Pinned by Haydan Smith (DNT) 2:59, dec. by Adam Schroder (TWR) 6-0, dec. by Tristan Kocian (EBT) 8-3, pinned by Kale Glasshoff (EBT) 3:48

120 – Jager Barnes (4th)

Dec. Kane Kucera (PLM) 9-2, pinned Brenner McCann-Coen (FIL) 1:00, pinned by Connor Rempe (SCU) 0:43, pinned by Landon Sund (NEU) 3:04, pinned by Holden McDonald (SPR) 2:16

126 – Braden Soester

Pinned by Carter Haverluck (MER) 2:03, pinned by Rowan Jarosik (SCU) 0:16, pinned by Tucker McCarthy (LOU) 4:15, pinned by Ashton Kring (AXT) 0:30, pinned by Luis Popoca (OKC) 3:34

126 – Tucker McCarthy

Dec. by Jason Thompson (PLM) 4-2, pinned by Travis Meyer (FIL) 3:43, pinned Braden Soester (LOU) 4:15, pinned Luis Popoca (OKC) 0:29, dec. Ashton Kring (AXT) 8-5

132 – Nick McCaul

Maj. dec. Jackson Holoch (YRK) 11-3, pinned Colt Laaker (SPR) 2:26, pinned by Trev Arlt (YUT) 4:27, pinned by Dakota Gibson (DNT) 1:33, pinned by Oliver Johnson (OKC) 0:49

132 – Shawn Kavanaugh

Pinned by Lane Bohac (EBT) 1:14, tech fall by Oliver Johnson (OKC) 15-0 (2:23), pinned by Griffin Klein (HSC) 1:46, dec. by Talon Hawkinson (HSC) 5-4

138 – Easton Kozeny

Tech fall by Andy Schultz (DNT) 16-1 (2:54), pinned by Ashton Johnson (TWR) 1:35, pinned by Waylon Rayburn (FIL) 1:33, pinned by Chase Groff (DNT) 0:53

138 – Cody Lutz (5th)

Tech fall Cooper Sheely (FIL) 15-0 (1:50), pinned Logan Sanders (SCU) 2:56, pinned by Reid Glasshoff (EBT) 4:01, maj. dec. Zayden Londene (YRK) 13-3, pinned Emmerson Earl (PLM) 2:13

145 – Niklas Sorensen

Pinned Kyle Burns (HSC) 3:54, pinned by Tyler Keiser (YUT) 4:58, pinned by Cade Lierman (NEU) 2:42, pinned Chase Myers (FIL) 1:26, pinned Luc Lopez (AXT) 2:18

182 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Jackson Turner (FIL) 1:12, pinned by Thomas Vrana (NEU) 1:25, medical forfeit over Cameron Steinblock (PLY), pinned by Landon Hilliard (OKC) 1:55