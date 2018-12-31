GENEVA – Louisville wrestlers claimed a fifth-place spot on the scoreboard Saturday during action at the Fillmore Central Invite.
The Lions joined 17 other squads at the tournament. York earned the team title with 199 points and Oakland-Craig was second with 197. Louisville joined Palmer and East Butler in a close race for third place. Palmer finished with 101.5 points, East Butler had 95 points and Louisville posted 94 points.
Dylan Jones and Brady Knott each earned tournament titles for the Lions. Jones claimed the 160-pound championship with three pins and two decisions. He improved his season mark to 19-1 with a 5-3 victory over Fillmore Central’s Gavin Hinrichs (19-5) in the title match.
Knott piled up five victories during the day to improve to 18-1. He pinned his first three opponents in the 170-pound bracket and scored a 10-2 major decision over Palmer’s Chad Samuelson. He then defeated East Butler’s Colten Ratkovec (16-5) by a 7-2 margin in the championship match.
Kyler Jones (126 pounds) and Nash Callahan (182) both earned fourth-place medals for Louisville. Brock Hudson placed fifth at 113 pounds and Blake Dickey was sixth at 132 pounds.
Team Results
York 199, Oakland-Craig 197, Palmer 101.5, East Butler 95, Louisville 94, Southern Valley 87, Bishop Neumann 85, Fillmore Central 70.5, Axtell 66.5, Meridian 65, Doniphan-Trumbull 57.5, Yutan 38, Palmyra 23, Hastings St. Cecilia 22, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 13, Superior 5, Lutheran High Northeast 0, McCool Junction 0
Louisville Results
113 – Brock Hudson (5th)
Pinned Jacob Fox (AXT) 6:20, pinned by Thomas Ivey (YRK) 0:37, pinned by Colby Jelinek (EBT) 1:07, pinned Ayden Brown (DNT) 2:29, pinned Jacob Fox (AXT) 4:15
120 – Wil Muntz
Pinned Jesus Rodriguez (YRK) 4:48, pinned by Garett Jensen (PLM) 0:50, pinned by Joel Magill (LOU) 3:04, pinned by Gavin Enstrom (OC) 3:35
120 – Joel Magill
Pinned by Jesus Rodriguez (YRK) 3:00, pinned by Garett Jensen (PLM) 0:28, pinned by Gavin Enstrom (OC) 1:51, pinned Wil Muntz (LOU) 3:04, pinned by Quinn Bertrand (AXT) 0:59
126 – Kyler Jones (4th)
Pinned Kyle Heise (EBT) 3:19, pinned Isaac Kult (YUT) 3:53, dec. by Jacob Schnell (SUP) 9-8, pinned by Ruger Reimers (PLM) 0:48, pinned by Oren Krumrei (YRK) 0:40
132 – Blake Dickey (6th)
Pinned Clifford Rice (YRK) 1:35, pinned by Cody Heise (EBT) 0:23, pinned by Dustin Klingsporn (AXT) 1:54, pinned by Sean Henkel (YUT) 1:23
132 – Derian Williams
Pinned by Lucas Hilliard (OC) 2:49, pinned Marshall Baumbach (SUP) 2:43, pinned by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 0:57, pinned by Sean Henkel (YUT) 1:47, pinned Clifford Rice (YRK) 2:07
138 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Jefferson McNeill (OC) 1:19, pinned by Jesse Keiser (YUT) 0:15, pinned by Conner Specht (NEU) 0:25, pinned by Cody Lambert (SVL) 0:59, pinned by Brenden Jensen (SUP) 0:27
145 – Wil Essex
Pinned Robert Smith (FIL) 1:09, pinned by Breckin Ratkovec (EBT) 3:27, pinned by Chet Wichmann (PLM) 1:59, pinned by Logan Moan (YUT) 0:33, pinned Sonny Scheets (MER) 0:48
152 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Jerome Zimmerman (RCBH) 0:35, pinned by Max Hohn (NEU) 1:49, dec. by Jared Stephens (FIL) 5-4, pinned Jacob Frink (YRK) 3:29, pinned by Taylor Lautenschlager (DNT) 1:42
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Jarin Pope (PLY) 1:35, pinned Adrian Nunez (MER) 1:42, pinned Colton Horne (DNT) 5:06, dec. Tom Maline (OC) 9-5, dec. Gavin Hinrichs (FIL) 5-3
170 – Brady Knott (1st)
Pinned Gunner Reimers (PLM) 0:34, pinned Kaden Lyons (YRK) 3:36, pinned Zach Nienhueser (YRK) 1:14, maj. dec. Chad Samuelson (PLM) 10-2, dec. Colten Ratkovec (EBT) 7-2
182 – Nash Callahan (4th)
Dec. Hector Nunez (MER) 9-2, pinned Dakoda Scoggins (YRK) 0:51, pinned by Kaleb Senff (AXT) 2:23, pinned by Chase Cotton (YRK) 2:51, pinned by Kaleb Senff (AXT) 3:55