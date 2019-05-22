OMAHA – Meagan Mackling has written many positive chapters in her successful track and field novel over the past four years.
She penned the final lines of her award-winning story this past weekend with two medals in state events.
Mackling captured honors in both the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles at the Class C State Meet. She collected a third-place medal in the 300 hurdles and finished eighth in the 100 hurdles. She also competed for Louisville in the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays.
The LHS senior advanced to the championship races of both events with her work on Friday morning and afternoon. She dominated her preliminary heat of the 300 hurdles with a first-place run of 45.979 seconds. She also qualified for the 100 hurdles final with a third-place mark of 16.228 in her preliminary race.
Mackling generated her first medal on Saturday with an eighth-place run of 16.774 in the 100 hurdles. Lincoln Lutheran senior Josie Puelz (14.94) and Ainsworth junior Rylee Rice (15.57) finished first and second.
Mackling doubled her medal total in the 300 hurdles title race. The event featured a who’s who of hurdlers in the state. Rice won the Class C championship in 2017 and Mackling captured the top honor in the 2018 contest. Puelz, Wood River senior Cydnee Huxtable and Nebraska Christian senior Laura Carlson had finished second, third and fourth in 2018.
Mackling crossed the finish line in 46.685 seconds. She said she was unhappy with the way she performed in spite of her third-place medal.
“I didn’t run very well,” Mackling said. “I didn’t get over the hurdles as well as I normally do, so it’s pretty disappointing.”
Mackling said she had hoped to duplicate her championship feat from the previous year. She posted a personal-best mark of 45.90 seconds in that race.
“My goal coming in was to get a PR, which would have been 45.8,” Mackling said. “I was really wanting that, but it didn’t turn out like I had hoped.”
Puelz dominated the field with a blazing run of 44.56. Rice pocketed the silver medal in 46.38 and Huxtable placed fourth in 46.74. Carlson tallied fifth place in 47.76.
Mackling took part in both of her relay races on Saturday. She ran the anchor leg of a 400-meter relay team that included Cadance Stenger, Isandra Hagge and Avery Heard. The Lions placed sixth in their section and ninth overall in a school-best time of 51.718 seconds.
Stenger, Hagge, Heard and Mackling became the second team to make Louisville history in the event this season. The group of Stenger, Faye Jacobsen, Heard and Mackling had soared to the top of LHS charts earlier this spring with a 51.84. They are the only two Louisville teams to ever break 52 seconds.
Mackling wore a Louisville uniform for the final time in the 1,600 relay. The team of Mackling, Jacobsen, Stenger and Heard crossed the tape in 4:17.001. The Lions placed third in their section and 11th overall in the race.
Mackling completed one of the best track careers in Louisville history. Her two medals this spring brought her four-year total to five state awards. She won the state title in the 300 hurdles as a junior and finished third in the race in 2016. She was also a member of a fifth-place 1,600 relay team as a freshman.
Mackling also etched her name on Louisville’s all-time track leaderboard in many events. She owns the third-best time in the 100 meters in school history (12.94, 2016) and the seventh-best 200 time (27.78, 2016). She is first in the 60-meter hurdles (10.11, 2019), second in the 300 hurdles (45.90, 2018) and third in the 100 hurdles (16.228, 2019).
Mackling was a member of the school’s fastest teams in both the 400 and 1,600 relays. The group of Julia Zurek, Olivia Heard, Grace Jacobsen and Mackling finished the 1,600 relay in 4:08.99 at the 2016 state meet.