Malcolm to leave ECNC for Trailblazer Conference

The Clippers have secured eight Class D boys state cross country titles since 1994, with the latest championships coming in 2017 and 2018. Multiple students have qualified for All-State ensembles in both band and choir, and Malcolm won the Class C state softball title in 2016. The team was runner-up in 2017 and qualified for state softball in 2019 and 2020. The Clippers won the ECNC softball title over Auburn this past fall.

The Malcolm girls and boys swept the ECNC track and field team titles this past spring, and the girls basketball program won the ECNC Tournament in February. The girls basketball program has qualified for state six times since 1998.

Malcolm was Class C state runner-up in volleyball in 2016 and also qualified in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2016. The Clippers finished in first place at this past year’s ECNC wrestling tournament and had individual state champions in both 2007 and 2016.

The Trailblazer Conference began its first year of existence in 2020-21. Six schools joined forces from other leagues to form the TBC. They are conference affiliates in academics, fine arts, sports and other extracurricular activities.