Malcolm to leave ECNC for Trailblazer Conference

MALCOLM – Plattsmouth and other members of the Trailblazer Conference will welcome a new school into the league beginning in 2022.
Malcolm Public Schools officials announced Friday morning that the district will join the Trailblazer Conference in the 2022-23 academic year. The Clippers will be the seventh member of the Trailblazer Conference. Plattsmouth, Ralston, Nebraska City, Platteview, Beatrice and Wahoo are the other six schools in the league.
Malcolm will remain in the East Central Nebraska Conference for one more year before moving to the TBC. Malcolm Activities Director Dallas Sweet said in an online statement that the Clippers were optimistic about their future conference home.
“Looking forward to it,” Sweet said. “Really excited for our kids.”
Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water are the two Cass County schools in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Auburn, Falls City, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Mead and Palmyra are also in the league. Auburn joined the ECNC in the 2014-15 school year and Falls City became a member in 2020-21.
Malcolm will be the fourth school to leave the ECNC in recent years. Conestoga, Louisville and Yutan joined the Nebraska Capitol Conference in the 2020-21 school year.
Malcolm will bring a successful activities program to the Trailblazer Conference. The speech team won the Class C-1 state championship this past spring, and the play production program has qualified for state 12 times. Malcolm won the 2013 Class C-1 state play production championship.
The Clippers have secured eight Class D boys state cross country titles since 1994, with the latest championships coming in 2017 and 2018. Multiple students have qualified for All-State ensembles in both band and choir, and Malcolm won the Class C state softball title in 2016. The team was runner-up in 2017 and qualified for state softball in 2019 and 2020. The Clippers won the ECNC softball title over Auburn this past fall.
The Malcolm girls and boys swept the ECNC track and field team titles this past spring, and the girls basketball program won the ECNC Tournament in February. The girls basketball program has qualified for state six times since 1998.
Malcolm was Class C state runner-up in volleyball in 2016 and also qualified in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2016. The Clippers finished in first place at this past year’s ECNC wrestling tournament and had individual state champions in both 2007 and 2016.
The Trailblazer Conference began its first year of existence in 2020-21. Six schools joined forces from other leagues to form the TBC. They are conference affiliates in academics, fine arts, sports and other extracurricular activities.
Plattsmouth and Nebraska City were former members of the Eastern Midlands Conference. Beatrice and Ralston were former members of the River Cities Conference, and Platteview and Wahoo were former members of the Nebraska Capitol Conference.
Current TBC schools will begin working with Malcolm on incorporating the Clippers into their activities schedules for the 2022-23 school year. Malcolm sponsors baseball, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys cross country, football, play production, softball, speech, girls and boys track and field, unified bowling, volleyball, wrestling and music.