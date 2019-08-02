PLATTSMOUTH – Keith Maly has been creating positive conversations with students in Nebraska school districts for many years.
He will have an opportunity to take part in optimistic talks with Plattsmouth community members during the 2019-20 calendar.
Maly is the new activities director at Plattsmouth High School. He will oversee an activities department that features 15 sports teams, vocal and instrumental music, speech, play production and journalism. He said he was looking forward to working with the Blue Devils.
“I’m glad to have been given this opportunity,” Maly said. “I’m very excited about it. It’s great to be in Plattsmouth and have a chance to get to know a lot of great people. I’m eager for the school year to start.”
Maly played basketball and baseball at Millard North High School and continued his career on collegiate diamonds for three years. He pitched for the University of Nebraska-Omaha baseball team from 1990-92.
Maly remained involved in athletics after his time with the Mavericks. He is coming to Plattsmouth from Millard North High School, where he was a special education teacher and coach. His time at Millard North included duties as an assistant coach for the softball and boys basketball teams. He also helped with community basketball programs throughout the year.
Maly said he enjoyed his time as a leader on the sidelines for many seasons. His interest in a wide variety of activities sparked his decision to seek another type of role in the educational field.
“One of the questions that came up in the interview here was, ‘Why would you want to leave coaching?’” Maly said. “As a coach you’re involved only with that sport and that’s it. You get to know that certain group of students really well, but you don’t get to see students outside of that team very much.
“As an activities director you’re involved with all of the groups. One night I’ll attend a play, the next night I’ll be at a band concert and the next night I’ll be at an athletic event. That’s really exciting for me. It’s going to be fun to get to meet a large number of students and coaches and see all of the talents that they have here at Plattsmouth.”
Maly taught at both Norris Middle School in Omaha and Peter Kiewit Middle School in Millard before moving to Millard North. He became involved in the activities department five years ago when Millard North AD Chad Zimmerman asked if he would like to become an assistant. Maly agreed and started overseeing concession stand operations at games. He also became involved with the Millard North Hall of Fame program.
Maly said he became interested in the Plattsmouth position after learning that former activities director Shaun Brothers had announced his retirement. He traveled to the PHS campus for an interview and secured the position after questions from two teams of district representatives.
“When the Plattsmouth job came open I knew this was something I wanted to pursue,” Maly said. “When I visited here I noticed right away that all of the buildings and facilities were kept up really nicely, and there is a good mix of activities that the district offers to students. It was a great fit in a number of ways.”
Maly will be meeting many PHS students, parents and teachers when school starts later this month. He said he is ready to have positive conversations with them for many years.
“I’m excited to start forming relationships here in Plattsmouth,” Maly said. “I’ve met some fantastic people here already, and they’ve helped me get off to a fun start. I know I have a lot to learn with the new job, but it’s a great feeling to know that there are a lot of good people here. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”