Marlatt secures Shrine Bowl spot

MURDOCK – Tyler Marlatt thought his final football game as an Elmwood-Murdock High School student had taken place last fall.

He learned this past week that he would have a chance to represent the Knights one final time in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Nebraska Shrine Bowl South Team head coach Ryan Thompson asked Marlatt to join the squad for the July 11 matchup. Organizers released updated rosters for both the North and South squads on June 26.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen said he was thrilled to see Marlatt become the third Cass County student to participate in the 2020 event. Plattsmouth seniors Andrew Rathman and Tim Prokupek will also play on the South Team in the game.

“Very excited to learn tonight that Tyler has been selected to play as a member of the South Team for the 2020 Shrine Bowl!” Steffen said in a statement. “I’m very proud of Tyler. He’s a great example of what Knight Pride means at Elmwood-Murdock and absolutely deserves this opportunity!”

Marlatt was a two-way starter for Elmwood-Murdock this past season. He collected 17 solo and 46 assisted tackles as a member of the defensive line, and he helped the Knights gain 3,302 rushing yards as an offensive lineman.