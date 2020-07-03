Marlatt secures Shrine Bowl spot

MURDOCK – Tyler Marlatt thought his final football game as an Elmwood-Murdock High School student had taken place last fall.
He learned this past week that he would have a chance to represent the Knights one final time in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
Nebraska Shrine Bowl South Team head coach Ryan Thompson asked Marlatt to join the squad for the July 11 matchup. Organizers released updated rosters for both the North and South squads on June 26.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen said he was thrilled to see Marlatt become the third Cass County student to participate in the 2020 event. Plattsmouth seniors Andrew Rathman and Tim Prokupek will also play on the South Team in the game.
“Very excited to learn tonight that Tyler has been selected to play as a member of the South Team for the 2020 Shrine Bowl!” Steffen said in a statement. “I’m very proud of Tyler. He’s a great example of what Knight Pride means at Elmwood-Murdock and absolutely deserves this opportunity!”
Marlatt was a two-way starter for Elmwood-Murdock this past season. He collected 17 solo and 46 assisted tackles as a member of the defensive line, and he helped the Knights gain 3,302 rushing yards as an offensive lineman.
Marlatt ended his career with 45 solo and 118 assisted tackles. He made 19 tackles for loss, generated two sacks and recovered three fumbles.
Marlatt will play football at Colorado School of Mines and will major in civil engineering. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has taken many advanced-level classes.
Nebraska Shrine Bowl organizers postponed the original June 6 date for the All-Star football game to July 11 this past spring. They made the decision due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald and other committee members established protocols for all students, coaches and fans to follow before and during the game. They will take each player’s temperature on a daily basis at practices, will enforce social distancing requirements and will sanitize locker rooms and equipment.
The 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Students from across the state will play at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus.
