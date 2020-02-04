MURDOCK – Tyler Marlatt has helped Elmwood-Murdock’s football team achieve success with the mineral-like qualities of hard work, perseverance and dedication.
He will have a chance to produce many more gems on college football fields over the next four years.
Marlatt signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers are members of the NCAA Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and have unearthed 22 league titles.
Marlatt said he was looking forward to competing at Colorado School of Mines. He will join his brother Caleb on the roster this fall. Caleb Marlatt was a redshirt freshman for the Orediggers this past season.
“I’ve enjoyed going there and I’m looking forward to playing on the same team as my brother,” Marlatt said. “It’s a great place to go to school.”
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen said he was confident Marlatt would do well in both academics and athletics at CSM. Marlatt has visited the campus in Golden, Colo., ten times either on official recruiting visits or to watch his brother play. He is an Academic All-State student who is planning on majoring in civil engineering.
“He’s walking into a great situation there,” Steffen said. “He knows the coaches well, he’s familiar with the school and program and he’s a really great player. I think he’s going to have a lot of success.”
Marlatt was a two-way starter for the Knights this past season and made an impact on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He collected 17 solo and 46 assisted tackles as a member of the defensive line, and he helped Elmwood-Murdock gain 3,302 rushing yards as an offensive lineman.
Marlatt ended his career with 45 solo and 118 assisted tackles. He made 19 tackles for loss, generated two sacks and recovered three fumbles.
Steffen said Marlatt has made a difference for Elmwood-Murdock with his positive attitude as well. He said Marlatt has used both his actions and words to become a role model for younger Knights.
“Tyler’s really come out of his shell over the past couple of years,” Steffen said. “He’s become more vocal and has developed into a really good leader. It’s been fun to watch him grow and become a very valuable part of our football program.”
Marlatt is an Honor Roll student at Elmwood-Murdock and has been involved in multiple school activities. He has taken part in Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, football, basketball and track and field.