PLATTSMOUTH – Dylan Mayfield has passed many academic and athletic tests during his time at Plattsmouth High School.
He will have a chance to ace even more football exams in the future at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Mayfield signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning to play football for the Prairie Wolves. He said he was looking forward to furthering his education both in the classroom and on the playing field in Lincoln.
“It was the best academic school I visited, and it will give me a great opportunity to pursue the type of career I want,” said Mayfield, who will major in business administration at NWU. “I’ll be able to have a chance to play football too, which is something I’m really happy about.”
Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said he believes Mayfield has a promising college career ahead of him. He said Mayfield’s athleticism and work ethic will help him have a chance to shine for the Prairie Wolves.
“I think Dylan can really be a diamond in the rough,” Dzuris said. “We’ve seen what he can do both in practice and in games, and he’s really skilled both as a defensive back and as a kicker. He does things the right way and he’s very coachable, and he’s also someone who loves the game of football. When you put all of those things together it makes for a very positive mix.
“I’m excited to see what he can do. I think he can have a very good career at Nebraska Wesleyan.”
Mayfield gave Plattsmouth a boost this season on special teams. He drilled 16 of his 17 extra-point attempts and split the uprights on all three field-goal tries. His top field goal was 38 yards. His work in the kicking department helped him become Plattsmouth’s second-leading scorer with 25 points.
Mayfield delivered 20 kickoffs for the Blue Devils and averaged 41.2 yards on each kick. He knocked a career-long kickoff of 54 yards and finished the year with three touchbacks.
PHS also benefited from Mayfield’s defensive abilities. He generated 12 solo and 12 assisted tackles and knocked down four pass attempts. He also intercepted one pass and returned it 20 yards.
Mayfield has earned multiple scholastic honors at local, conference and state levels. He is a National Honor Society member and has participated in many community-service projects. He has played football and baseball at PHS and has represented Plattsmouth in the American Legion summer baseball program.
Mayfield said he was eager to begin preparing for his academic and athletic exams at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“I’m really excited about it,” Mayfield said. “I always wanted to play a sport in college, so to know that I’ll have a chance to do that now is a great feeling.”