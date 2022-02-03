Meneses to join IWCC football team

PLATTSMOUTH – Christian Meneses produced a highlight reel of scoring plays this past season as Plattsmouth’s top running back.

He will look to continue to play a main role on the football field with his work at the collegiate level.

Meneses signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play football at Iowa Western Community College. Iowa Western is one of the top programs in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Reivers reached the NJCAA national championship game this past fall.

Meneses said that type of successful environment will help him as he takes the first steps of his collegiate career.

“I’ve always wanted to play at a high level, and I think going to Iowa Western will help me reach that goal,” Meneses said. “I had offers from some other schools, but I wanted to go there for two years and get an opportunity to play before transferring to a bigger four-year school.”

Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said Meneses would help the Reivers with his athletic abilities. Meneses signed at the same time as teammates Austin Sohl and Clyde Hinton, who will attend Missouri Western State and Wayne State.

“It’s an exciting day for me, because you get to see these three get rewarded for all of their hard work,” Dzuris said. “They’ve been really good examples for our younger kids of how to do things the right way, so it’s nice to see them get a chance to enjoy this today. They’re all going to do well.”

Schools began noticing Meneses after a sterling season as a junior. He paced Plattsmouth’s run-based offense with 1,740 yards and 20 touchdowns on 312 attempts. He finished with more than 100 yards in seven games and averaged 5.6 yards a carry. He also collected 17 solo and 23 assisted tackles with four sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Meneses helped Plattsmouth go undefeated in the regular season as a senior with one of the top performances in program history. He appeared in ten games and ran 237 times for 2,054 yards and 30 touchdowns. He averaged 8.7 yards a carry and surpassed the 100-yard mark in nine games.

Meneses finished his PHS career with 3,995 rushing yards on 576 carries. He ran into the end zone 52 times and scored 314 points.

Meneses said being able to accomplish goals with his classmates has made his time at Plattsmouth an enjoyable experience.

“The friendships are something I’ll remember the most,” Meneses said. “There’s nothing like getting to be out on the field with your friends.”

Meneses is planning to major in either business or sports medicine at Iowa Western. He has earned academic honors at Plattsmouth for his work in the classroom.

