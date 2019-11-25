BELLEVUE – Elmwood-Murdock graduate Nicole Meyer will have a chance to play in a national volleyball tournament in her first year out of high school.
Meyer helped Bellevue University advance to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins defeated Lincoln College 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 in the NAIA Opening Round held at Bellevue West High School.
Meyer started the match and finished with one kill. She is a freshman at Bellevue and has played in 34 matches for the Bruins. She has collected 159 kills, 35 digs, 19 solo blocks and 60 assisted blocks during the season.
The NAIA National Tournament features 32 schools that are split into eight pools of four teams each. Each squad will compete in three pool-play matches beginning Dec. 3. The top two schools in each pool will advance to a single-elimination bracket format. All matches will take place at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
NAIA officials placed Bellevue (27-8) into Pool E of the tournament. The Bruins will play Southern Oregon, Central Methodist and Indiana University-Kokomo in pool-play action. Southern Oregon is 28-4 and ranked fifth in the nation in the NAIA coaches poll. Central Methodist is 30-3 and ranked 12th and IU-Kokomo is 27-11. Bellevue is ranked 23rd.
Bellevue will begin pool play Dec. 3 with a 9 a.m. match against Central Methodist. The team will face Southern Oregon at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 and IU-Kokomo at 10 a.m. Dec. 5. The first two single-elimination rounds will take place throughout the day on Dec. 6. Semifinals will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 and the national championship match will be held at 7 o’clock that night.