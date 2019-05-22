OMAHA – Andy Meyer soared over hundreds of hurdles during his medal-winning season at Elmwood-Murdock.
Those previous performances helped him secure the fastest time in school history on Saturday.
Meyer launched his way to the top of the Elmwood-Murdock leaderboard in the 300-meter hurdles. He finished the Class C championship race in fifth place in 41.377 seconds. That time eclipsed the former school mark of 41.9 set by Ryan Rikli in 1993.
Meyer said he was pleased with the way he ran on the biggest stage in the state.
“It feels really good,” Meyer said. “That’s far and away the best I’ve ever felt in a race. I got over all of the hurdles really well and I was in stride the whole way. I’m really happy about it.”
Meyer finished third in his preliminary heat on Friday with a time of 42.32. He was slotted in lane one for Saturday’s title race after registering the seventh-best mark of the preliminaries. He said he was motivated to cross the tape even faster on Saturday.
“Yesterday I had a pretty good time, but I was the seventh-fastest coming into this race, so I knew what was ahead of me,” Meyer said. “I wanted to improve on seventh place and get a better spot. To get fifth place is a really good feeling.”
Ravenna junior Jack Drahota won the state title in 38.61. Twin River’s Mason Prososki (39.16), Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s Sam Bock (41.21) and Superior’s Adam Baker (41.28) finished second, third and fourth.
Meyer completed his season with championships in the 300 hurdles at both the Louisville Invite and District C-1 Meet. He ran a 42.25 at the Johnson County Central Invite and then blasted a school-best time of 41.57 at districts. That set the stage for his medal-clinching effort at state.
Meyer ended his career in the top 15 spots in E-M history in three other events. He is seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (16.56, 2019) and tenth in the long jump (19-9 1/2, 2018). He is tied for 11th in the triple jump (39-8 1/4, 2018).
Meyer said he enjoyed his time competing in an Elmwood-Murdock uniform over the past four years.
“It went pretty well,” Meyer said. “I improved every year and had a good time being with friends. It’s been a lot of fun.”