LOUISVILLE – Brenna Milius has danced her way into the spotlight at Louisville with her work ethic and dedication to her craft.
She will have a chance to continue to let those talents shine at Nebraska Wesleyan University next year.
Milius signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to join the NWU dance team. The LHS senior said she was looking forward to expanding her academic and dance knowledge at the college.
“The academics that they have there made it really attractive, and they have a really good dance team too,” Milius said. “It felt like the right place to go.”
Milius has used her dancing skills to achieve many notable feats on the stage. She was selected to participate in a dance workshop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2015, and she helped Louisville’s dance team win the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division state title in 2016.
Louisville’s dance squad finished in the top four spots in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division each of the next three years. The Lions placed third in 2018 and fourth in both 2017 and 2019.
Milius has also been involved with competitive dance through the 5678 Dance Studio. Crystal Johnson has taught her for more than a decade. Milius has been on the studio’s competition team for the past eight years.
“I love to be involved with dance,” Milius said. “I’ve been doing studio dance for 14 years and have been on the high school team the whole time here, and it’s all been a lot of fun. It’s helped me get to where I am today.”
Milius is a National Honor Society member and has earned multiple academic honors at Louisville. She has also captured awards for her leadership skills at LHS.