Miller to continue baseball career at Ellsworth Community College

PLATTSMOUTH – Evan Miller has been on the receiving end of many throws across the diamond as a first baseman for Plattsmouth High School.

He received a reward for his hard work Friday morning with a scholarship to Ellsworth Community College.

Miller signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Panthers next season. Ellsworth is a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and is located in Iowa Falls, Iowa. The Panthers had 22 sophomores on their roster this past spring, which will give Miller and other incoming freshmen opportunities for playing time.

Miller said he was looking forward to continuing his baseball career at the school.

“I was pretty honest with myself in this whole process, and I felt going to a community college was a lot better for me both in terms of school and playing baseball,” Miller said. “I’m really excited about it. It’s an opportunity for me to continue my career and continue to improve. I know I’m giving it my best shot, and that’s something that feels good.

“The school is in a small town just like Plattsmouth, and that was something that was nice too. It really felt like home to me. Iowa Falls is about 5,000 people or so, but that’s good, because there won’t be the type of distractions that might happen at other places. I’ll be able to concentrate on school and baseball there, and those are things that are priorities for me right now.”

Miller spoke with new Ellsworth leader Kirk Clark, who was hired as head coach of the baseball program in June. Clark played in the Houston Astros minor league system for several seasons and was South Dakota State’s pitching coach last year. Miller said those conversations made a difference in his decision to attend Ellsworth, as he felt Clark had the same qualities as Plattsmouth High School coach Jim Olsen and American Legion coach Tim Winters.

“He was a great guy to talk with,” Miller said. “He reminded me a lot of both Coach Olsen and Coach Winters, and that was something that was important, because I really respect both of them. Coach Clark told me that I’d have an opportunity to win a job, which was something that was encouraging to hear.”

Miller compiled a career .390 on-base percentage and .960 fielding percentage during his time at Plattsmouth. He batted .333 as a junior with 16 hits, 11 runs batted in and six walks in 21 games. He spent the early portion of his senior season recovering from surgery. He helped the Blue Devils win ten games and had eight hits and four RBI this past spring.

Miller filled key roles on Senior Legion baseball teams each of the past two summers. The Blue Devils won 28 games last year and finished this season with 20 victories. He played both first base and right field for the team and produced multiple base hits in key situations.

Miller earned academic honors in multiple semesters at Plattsmouth and was a National Honor Society member. He was one of seven seniors to receive the Plattsmouth Master Athlete Award for participating in three sports all four years of high school. He took part in football, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society, Academy Core Leaders and Student Council at PHS.

Miller earned the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund’s Youth Citizen of the Year Award this past spring. He has helped raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and has been involved in many community service projects.

Miller will major in business administration at Ellsworth. He will continue his education at a four-year college after his time with the Panthers.

Miller said he has enjoyed playing baseball with friends over the past eight years. He said he would take those positive memories with him as he begins his new journey at Ellsworth.

“Getting to be with my teammates has been a lot of fun,” Miller said. “I’ve played baseball with those guys since the fourth grade, and it’s been something that I’ve really enjoyed. Being able to have those types of experiences is something that I’ll remember for a long time.”