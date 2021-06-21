Miller to continue track career at Wayne State

PLATTSMOUTH – Kennedy Miller has created many happy memories on local tracks with her quickness and high-quality character.
She will experience the same type of joyful moments in a Wayne State College uniform over the next four years.
The Plattsmouth graduate signed a letter of intent Monday afternoon to compete in track and field for the Wildcats. Miller was a state qualifier this spring in the 400-meter relay and helped the Blue Devils achieve team success at many meets. She said she was looking forward to joining the NCAA Division II program this fall.
“I decided to go to Wayne State because I loved the campus and it seemed like a really good place,” Miller said. “The class sizes are nice and everything up there seemed like a great fit when I visited there. It seemed like the perfect place to go. It was just like Plattsmouth, which was something that I was looking for.”
Miller enjoyed a large amount of success in volleyball, basketball and track and field at PHS. She opted to continue her track and field career in college because she enjoys sprinting against other fast runners. She said the challenge of trying to lower her time in every race is also exciting.
“I can compete against myself in track and field, and that’s something I really enjoy doing,” Miller said. “Coach (Chris) Wiseman and coach (Todd) Nott helped me learn how to do that, and Angee Nott helped me a lot with training in the offseason. They kept pushing me and encouraging me, and that’s a big reason why I like the sport so much.”
Miller earned the Plattsmouth Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award this spring after compiling notable results for the Blue Devils. She collected 116 kills, 31 blocks and a .904 serving percentage for the PHS volleyball team, and she led Plattsmouth in multiple categories on the basketball court. She generated 167 points, 154 rebounds, 20 blocks, 21 assists and 38 pass deflections.
Miller continued to shine on local tracks after overcoming an injury near the end of her basketball season. She won individual medals in the 100 and 200 meters at the Trailblazer Conference Invite, and she helped the 400-meter relay team claim the TBC championship.
Miller earned awards at the Louisville Quad, Nebraska City Invite, Plattsmouth Invite, Bennington Invite, Cougar Invite and Blair Invite before her league accomplishments. She then joined Emily Macias, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger at districts for a state-qualifying time of 50.79 in the 400-meter relay.
The Plattsmouth quartet finished 11th at state in 50.75 seconds. They became the first Plattsmouth team in the past decade to break the 51-second barrier.
Wayne State coaches noticed Miller’s athletic ability at the state meet, and they asked her if she would consider joining the program. An in-person visit to northeast Nebraska in late May proved to be a turning point in her collegiate decision.
“I told them I would come up and see the campus and track, and when I visited there I liked it right away,” Miller said. “I felt it was really good timing. Everyone else was signing with schools earlier in the year and I was starting to wonder about things, but after I thought and prayed about it I realized maybe there’s just a better timing that’s coming up. That’s what happened and I’m happy about it.”
Miller said she would like to give future students a chance to enjoy just as many happy memories as she has had at Plattsmouth. She is planning to major in elementary education with a minor in physical education/health. She would like to become an elementary school teacher and high school coach once she graduates from Wayne State.