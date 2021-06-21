Miller to continue track career at Wayne State

PLATTSMOUTH – Kennedy Miller has created many happy memories on local tracks with her quickness and high-quality character.

She will experience the same type of joyful moments in a Wayne State College uniform over the next four years.

The Plattsmouth graduate signed a letter of intent Monday afternoon to compete in track and field for the Wildcats. Miller was a state qualifier this spring in the 400-meter relay and helped the Blue Devils achieve team success at many meets. She said she was looking forward to joining the NCAA Division II program this fall.

“I decided to go to Wayne State because I loved the campus and it seemed like a really good place,” Miller said. “The class sizes are nice and everything up there seemed like a great fit when I visited there. It seemed like the perfect place to go. It was just like Plattsmouth, which was something that I was looking for.”

Miller enjoyed a large amount of success in volleyball, basketball and track and field at PHS. She opted to continue her track and field career in college because she enjoys sprinting against other fast runners. She said the challenge of trying to lower her time in every race is also exciting.