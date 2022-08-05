Miller to continue volleyball career at Peru State

PERU – Kennedy Miller realized how much she missed volleyball during a year away from the game.

She will have a chance to reconnect with her favorite sport as a member of Peru State College’s roster.

Miller recently announced that she will be transferring to Peru State to attend school and play volleyball this fall. The Plattsmouth graduate spent the past year as a member of Wayne State College’s track and field program. She missed playing volleyball and felt Peru State would give her an opportunity to reach her goals.

“I’m really excited about it,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to it a lot. I can’t wait to get started.”

Miller earned the Plattsmouth Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award in May 2021 for her work in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She finished her final PHS volleyball campaign as one of the team’s top players in multiple categories. She ended the year with 116 kills, 31 blocks, 34 digs, 11 aces and a .904 serving percentage.

Miller will be the third Plattsmouth graduate on Peru State’s 2022 volleyball roster. Alyssa Bock will be a junior and Rylee Hellbusch will be a sophomore for the Bobcats. Thirty students will be members of this year’s Peru State team.

Peru State will open the varsity season Aug. 19 in a triangular against Central Christian College and Sterling College in Sterling, Kan. The Bobcats will play at home for the first time against Grand View University at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.