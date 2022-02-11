Mogensen prepares to make positive marks at Midland

WEEPING WATER – Carter Mogensen has been a mainstay of Weeping Water’s offensive line for many years on the football field.

He will look to make the same kind of positive marks at Midland University for the next four seasons.

The Weeping Water senior confirmed his intent to play football for the Warriors during a signing celebration Friday morning. Mogensen said he was excited about having a chance to continue his career at the school. Midland coaches are projecting him to fill a spot at right tackle on the offensive line.

“It’s a place where I felt really comfortable,” Mogensen said. “I know I’ll enjoy going to school there, and it’s a good football program to be a part of.”

Mogensen visited the campus once on an official tour and returned several weeks ago for a signing day celebration. All of the incoming freshmen gathered together on campus to watch their future teammates make commitments to the program. Mogensen said that experience confirmed he had made the correct decision on a school.

“It was a lot of fun being with the whole freshman class,” Mogensen said. “We talked a lot and got to know each other, and it was a great way to start up there. I knew I’d made the right choice after going up to campus that day. It was definitely a good feeling.”

Mogensen secured a spot in Weeping Water’s varsity lineup during his freshman campaign. He spent much of his time on defense and finished the year with one fumble recovery and 15 solo and 13 assisted tackles.

Mogensen joined the offensive line as a sophomore and helped the Indians gain 2,015 yards and 40 touchdowns on 347 carries. He also gave Weeping Water quarterbacks time to complete 36 passes for 594 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mogensen played a key role for Weeping Water in the team’s run to the state quarterfinals his junior season. He helped create plenty of running lanes with his athleticism and footwork. The team ended the year with 2,458 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. WWHS quarterbacks also threw for 801 yards and 19 scores during the fall.

Those successful results continued in Mogensen’s senior season. He helped the Indians score 64 touchdowns and gain 3,042 rushing and 996 passing yards. He also made a major difference on defense for the squad. He collected 14 solo and 32 assisted tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles during Weeping Water’s playoff-qualifying season.

Mogensen said he likes playing football because of the friendships he has formed through the sport.

“I like the speed of the game and the way you have to work together to achieve a goal,” Mogensen said. “It’s a great sport because everyone has a role to play, and if everyone comes together then you can do a lot of good things.

“That’s why it’s been a lot of fun getting to play football with friends since elementary school. That’s been something that I’ve enjoyed.”

Mogensen has earned many academic awards at Weeping Water and is a National Honor Society member. He has participated in football, basketball, track and field, band, choir, one-act play and school musical during his WWHS career. He has also been a member of the Syracuse summer swim team and has competed in Cornhusker State Games swimming events.

Mogensen will major in business at Midland. He said his goal is to run his own business after graduation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.