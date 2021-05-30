Montes to play softball at Marshalltown CC

PLATTSMOUTH – Hailey Montes has helped Plattsmouth in dozens of softball games with her diamond-level skills.
She will continue to display her gemstone talents on the collegiate scene next season.
Montes has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Marshalltown Community College. The Tigers are members of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and play teams in both Iowa and Nebraska. MCC had three players earn All-Region honors this past spring.
Plattsmouth staff members nominated Montes for a schoolwide award this year. They said students and teachers had noticed her dedication and commitment in both her academic and athletic pursuits.
“She has worked really hard in the last couple years to improve in both the classroom and on the softball field,” the nomination form stated. “She has also worked on holding others accountable and being intent on being a positive influence to her peers and teammates.”
Montes joined Plattsmouth’s program as a freshman and played in two varsity games. She established herself as a key part of Plattsmouth’s lineup in her junior campaign. She earned the team’s Most Improved Player Award for her work on the diamond.
Montes posted a .317 on-base percentage and collected nine singles, one double and one triple for the Blue Devils. She drove in four runs, scored four times and added one walk on offense. She made 18 putouts and two assists as the team’s third baseman.
Montes played a key role for Plattsmouth in her senior season. She batted .315 and produced a .383 on-base percentage in her time at the plate. She delivered 13 singles, three doubles, one triple, six home runs, seven walks, 23 RBI and 12 runs. She earned the Varsity Big Stick Award for her efforts.
Montes made her presence felt on the defensive end of the game as well. She generated a .964 fielding percentage as the team’s starting catcher. She tallied 99 putouts and seven defensive assists in 28 games. Trailblazer Conference coaches selected her for the league’s honorable mention squad.
Montes was involved in both softball and powerlifting at Plattsmouth. She earned a third-place award at the state powerlifting meet in 2018.