Montes to play softball at Marshalltown CC

PLATTSMOUTH – Hailey Montes has helped Plattsmouth in dozens of softball games with her diamond-level skills.

She will continue to display her gemstone talents on the collegiate scene next season.

Montes has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Marshalltown Community College. The Tigers are members of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and play teams in both Iowa and Nebraska. MCC had three players earn All-Region honors this past spring.

Plattsmouth staff members nominated Montes for a schoolwide award this year. They said students and teachers had noticed her dedication and commitment in both her academic and athletic pursuits.

“She has worked really hard in the last couple years to improve in both the classroom and on the softball field,” the nomination form stated. “She has also worked on holding others accountable and being intent on being a positive influence to her peers and teammates.”

Montes joined Plattsmouth’s program as a freshman and played in two varsity games. She established herself as a key part of Plattsmouth’s lineup in her junior campaign. She earned the team’s Most Improved Player Award for her work on the diamond.