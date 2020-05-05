Morris to continue softball career at Waldorf

Morris said she enjoys playing softball because it helps her relieve stress and provides a place to meet many friends. She felt she would be able to check off both of those boxes at Waldorf as well based on her positive recruiting experience.

“The recruiting process was very easy and comfortable,” Morris said. “The coaches talked about the college and the team, they informed me on what to expect and answered all of my questions. They were just as excited for me as I was!”

Morris enjoyed a breakout season for the Blue Devils in her senior year. She produced a .314 on-base percentage with seven singles, seven doubles, one triple, nine runs, seven runs batted in and seven walks.

She caught 25 fly balls in left field during the year and used her quickness to make several running webgems. She produced two defensive assists and was part of one double play.

Determan said she felt Morris had a large amount of potential on both offense and defense. She felt Morris would use her work ethic to become a valuable part of Waldorf’s lineup.