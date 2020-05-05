Morris to continue softball career at Waldorf

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Kyleigh Morris made a positive impact on Plattsmouth’s softball lineup throughout her senior season.
She will have a chance to continue making constructive plays with both her bat and glove on the collegiate stage.
Morris recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Waldorf University. The school is located in Forest City, Iowa, and is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Warriors compete in the North Star Athletic Association.
Waldorf head softball coach Lexy Determan said she was pleased to have Morris join the program. Morris had 15 hits for Plattsmouth in her senior campaign and slammed a team-best seven doubles.
“We are very excited to add Kyleigh and her spunk to our Waldorf family,” Determan said. “From the first innings of watching her play, it was very apparent that she has a passion for the game. She was hustling in and out, and we are excited to have that.”
Morris said she was looking forward to the opportunity to continue her academic and athletic careers at Waldorf.
“When I first went to the campus my tour guide was so helpful,” Morris said. “Everyone I met was very welcoming! I met with the coach and some of the girls on the team. The girls were so nice and I had so much fun getting to know them through hitting in the cages. Waldorf has the major I want to go into and I believe this university can prepare me for my future.”
Morris said she enjoys playing softball because it helps her relieve stress and provides a place to meet many friends. She felt she would be able to check off both of those boxes at Waldorf as well based on her positive recruiting experience.
“The recruiting process was very easy and comfortable,” Morris said. “The coaches talked about the college and the team, they informed me on what to expect and answered all of my questions. They were just as excited for me as I was!”
Morris enjoyed a breakout season for the Blue Devils in her senior year. She produced a .314 on-base percentage with seven singles, seven doubles, one triple, nine runs, seven runs batted in and seven walks.
She caught 25 fly balls in left field during the year and used her quickness to make several running webgems. She produced two defensive assists and was part of one double play.
Determan said she felt Morris had a large amount of potential on both offense and defense. She felt Morris would use her work ethic to become a valuable part of Waldorf’s lineup.
“Of the games I watched that day, Kyleigh and her personality stood out,” Determan said. “Her whole family and the coaching staff she came from were also amazing through the whole process. She will add speed to our lineup and we expect her to come into her own as a slapper as well. She has already been working day-in and day-out to get better, and I am excited to see how much she will continue to grow.”
Morris will major in criminal justice at Waldorf. She has earned academic honors at Plattsmouth and has participated in both softball and track and field for the Blue Devils.
