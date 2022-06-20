Mortimer competes in All-Star football game

HASTINGS – Hunter Mortimer helped Weeping Water achieve a large amount of success on the football field with his intensity, athleticism and work ethic.

He was able to suit up as a high school athlete one final time Saturday night.

Mortimer took part in the 45th annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Classic. Players from across Nebraska traveled to Adams Central High School in Hastings for the football game. Athletes who were seniors this past fall were split into rosters as the East Team and West Team.

Mortimer was a member of the East Team in the game. Players received medals during pregame introductions on the field before action started in front of a large crowd.

The West Team led 14-0 after one quarter and increased the lead to 20-0 on the first play of the second period. Mortimer entered the game as the East Team’s quarterback early in the second quarter. He led the squad on a drive that cut the gap to 28-8. He completed multiple passes during the series and nearly scored on a run up the middle with 5:45 left.

The West Team led 31-8 at halftime and scored on the opening drive of the third quarter. The West Team went on to win the game 59-14.

Mortimer helped Weeping Water during his four years with the program. He finished his high school career with 4,182 rushing yards and 2,638 passing yards. Weeping Water advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class D-1 playoffs in his junior year and returned to the playoffs in his senior season.

Mortimer led Weeping Water’s rushing attack as a senior with 1,626 yards and 26 touchdowns on 199 carries. He completed 50 passes for 888 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he was the team’s top tackler with 54 solo and 71 assisted stops. He also punted six times for 199 yards and averaged 30.6 yards on five kickoffs.

Mortimer will play football at Concordia University. He is planning to major in agricultural business at the school.

