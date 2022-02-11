Mortimer eager to create winning moments for Bulldogs

WEEPING WATER – Hunter Mortimer has used his leadership skills to point Weeping Water’s football program in a winning direction during his career.

He is planning to follow successful road maps in college with those same positive traits.

The Weeping Water senior signed a letter of intent Friday morning to play football at Concordia University. He has earned a large number of awards for the Indians and has guided the team to playoff victories each of the past two years. He said he was excited about continuing his career for the Bulldogs.

“They were the first college interested in me, and they gave me my first offer,” Mortimer said. “They’ve been a school that I’ve been focusing on for a long time, so it’s nice to know that’s where I’ll be going to. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Mortimer said a campus visit provided clarity in his college decision. He enjoyed his time speaking with Concordia coaches and watching the Bulldogs at one of their games.

“As soon as I looked at the campus I knew it was a place where I wanted to be,” Mortimer said. “I really felt at home there. It felt like a great place to go to school and play football, and they wanted me to play quarterback, which was something I was happy about.”

Mortimer has been an integral part of Weeping Water’s football lineup for the past four seasons. He was a first-team All-East Central Nebraska Conference selection as a freshman after leading Weeping Water with 607 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He passed for 368 yards and six touchdowns, returned 19 kickoffs for 310 yards and made 40 solo and 18 assisted tackles.

Mortimer returned as the team’s quarterback as a sophomore and completed 35 passes for 588 yards and 12 touchdowns. He gained 742 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 carries, and he helped the team’s defense with 38 solo and 29 assisted tackles.

Weeping Water advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class D-1 playoffs in Mortimer’s junior campaign. He helped the Indians finish the year 8-2 with major performances on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Mortimer compiled 1,207 yards and 17 touchdowns on 174 carries for the team, and he completed 41 passes for 794 yards and 18 scores. He gave the Indians plenty of defensive production with 70 solo and 17 assisted tackles, three sacks and one interception.

Mortimer was an All-District D1-1 selection on both offense and defense this past season. He led Weeping Water’s rushing attack with 1,626 yards and 26 touchdowns on 199 carries. He surpassed the 100-yard mark in nine games and averaged 8.2 yards per attempt.

Mortimer completed 50 passes for 888 yards and 16 touchdowns in his quarterback role. He was Weeping Water’s top tackler with 54 solo and 71 assisted stops as a linebacker. He also punted six times for 199 yards and averaged 30.6 yards on five kickoffs.

Mortimer finished his four-year career with 4,182 rushing yards and 2,638 passing yards. He said he was thrilled to be able to continue playing football after receiving his Weeping Water diploma.

“I love everything about the sport,” Mortimer said. ‘I love the intensity of it, the contact and the excitement of playing out there. It’s been a lot of fun, especially getting to be with a lot of friends every day. I’ve been playing football since I was a little kid, so I’m happy to be able to keep doing this.”

Mortimer is planning to major in agricultural business at Concordia. He has been involved in multiple activities during his Weeping Water career. He has participated in football, basketball, track and field, choir and school musical.

