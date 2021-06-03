Moxey to compete for Doane track team

LOUISVILLE – Cordale Moxey has secured a large number of honors in his track and field career at Louisville.

He will be joining a college program that specializes in the same type of award-winning achievements.

Moxey recently signed a letter of intent to join Doane University’s track and field program. The Tigers rose to the top of men’s team standings at the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track and Field Championships. Doane tied for first place at the meet with 44 points. The Tigers earned the program’s first NAIA national championship.

Moxey showcased his track and field skills in multiple events for Louisville this spring. He competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, long jump, triple jump, 400-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay during the season.

Moxey qualified for the Class C State Meet in the triple jump and 1,600-meter relay. He earned a sixth-place medal in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 8 3/4 inches. He soared past 40 feet six times during the season and had a personal-best jump of 41-10 1/2. That distance is the third-best leap in school history.