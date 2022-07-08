Moxey to compete in cross country for Bobcats

PERU – Amyra Moxey has taken many successful steps in her life by using her intelligence and work ethic in all of her activities.

She is planning to travel along the same types of winning cross country trails at Peru State College this upcoming season.

Moxey signed a letter of intent to participate in cross country for the Bobcats. The 2020 Louisville graduate attended Clarkson College in Omaha for one year before deciding to transfer to Peru State.

PSC head cross country coach James Cole said he was eager for Moxey to join the team. He felt she would make an immediate impact for the Bobcats.

“Amyra is a college transfer who competed in high school cross country and track for Louisville High School,” Cole said. “Her high school times would place her in the top finishers for our Fall 2021 team.

“I actually ran the 2021 Nebraska Market to Market with Amyra and several friends from the Nebraska National Guard. She filled in for our relay team, which was short a runner. She performed very well completing nine miles of the 77-mile relay at sub-nine-minute mile paces. I believe Amyra will be a competitor for our top positions in the fall of 2022 and look forward to running with her more.”

Moxey competed in cross country for four years at Louisville. She helped the Lions finish second in team standings at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet as a freshman, and she pocketed a 15th-place medal in the ECNC Meet as a sophomore.

Moxey guided Louisville at multiple races during her senior season in 2019. She earned a tenth-place medal at the Auburn Invite and helped the Lions capture third place at the ECNC Meet. She closed her LHS career with a 27th-place finish in the district meet.

Moxey earned multiple academic awards at Louisville and was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She was involved in National Honor Society, cross country, basketball, track and field, band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Spanish Club during high school and earned the Lion Award for her work ethic.

Moxey has been involved in many 4-H activities and community service projects in Cass County. She plans to major in early childhood education at Peru State.