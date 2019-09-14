LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Raymond Central engaged in a defensive battle on the football field for most of Friday night’s game.
The Mustangs were able to thaw the frozen scoreboard just enough to walk away with the victory.
Raymond Central left Louisville’s stadium with a 6-0 triumph. Ethan Boyd hauled in an 18-yard pass from Conner Kreikemeier in the third quarter for the only score of the game. RCHS kept Louisville from mounting a comeback in the final stanza.
The Mustangs (2-1) relied on a strong defense to stifle Louisville’s scoring rhythm. Raymond Central gave up just 60 total yards of offense and three first downs during the night. The team limited Louisville (1-2) to 46 rushing and 14 passing yards.
Louisville’s defense short-circuited several Raymond Central drives with turnovers. Tyler Mackling picked off a pair of passes and Talon Ball snagged one interception. The team also recovered a fumble during the game.
Brady Knott gained 33 yards on 16 carries for the Lions. Clayton Buck ran four times for 28 yards and completed two passes for 14 yards, and Coby Buettner collected 11 rushing yards on four attempts. Buettner and Harrison Klein each caught one pass for seven yards.
Buettner spearheaded Louisville’s defense with eight solo and eight assisted tackles. Mackling made four solo stops and Buck and Caleb Hrabik each had two solo and two assisted tackles. Reed Toelle posted one solo and five assisted stops and Klein and Cordale Moxey each made two solo tackles.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lions held the Mustangs to their lowest point output of the season. Raymond Central had scored 46 and 24 points against DC West and Falls City earlier this fall.
Louisville will resume the campaign next Friday at Wilber-Clatonia. The Lions and Wolverines will start their game at 7 p.m.
Raymond Central 0 0 6 0 – 6
Louisville 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
RC – Boyd 18 pass from Kreikemeier (kick no good), 2:10