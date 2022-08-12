Mutton busting creates smiles at fairgrounds

WEEPING WATER – Braxton Bent knew exactly what he wanted to do at the Cass County Fairgrounds when he arrived there Thursday night.

Getting to ride a sheep was at the top of the to-do list for his evening.

Bent, 5, joined dozens of other children who took part in the Horn T mutton busting event in the horse practice arena. Contestants and their parents began registering for the 7:30 p.m. contest 90 minutes in advance. A large crowd smiled as they watched Bent and other children try to stay on top of their sheep for as long as possible.

Nellie Ritz was one of the more than 90 children who enjoyed their experience. Ritz stayed on her sheep for several seconds in front of the enthusiastic audience. After her turn was done, she took off her helmet and safety vest and walked around to the northern side of the arena to watch more kids ride.

When one of her family members asked if she liked it, she nodded her head and smiled.

“It was fun,” Ritz said.

Horn T staff members brought more than three dozen sheep to the fairgrounds from their hometown of Monroe, Neb. They kept them in a large pen on the western side of the arena and built a loading chute. They then lifted each child into the chute and placed them on their sheep. They released the gate for the sheep and rider to enter the pen.

Norah Hermesch produced a large roar from the crowd when she produced one of the longest rides of the night. Hermesch traveled more than halfway down the arena on her sheep. She smiled and gave the Horn T announcer a high-five as she walked back to the starting point.

Miles Beal also drew a loud reaction from the crowd. He began to slide off his sheep before locking hands around the animal’s neck. He was able to stay on for several more seconds before both he and the animal went to the ground. Both popped up and were okay.

Several Horn T employees oversaw many aspects of the show such as corralling sheep, opening gates and fitting helmets and vests on children. Spectators watched action for more than an hour as the sun began to set at the fairgrounds.