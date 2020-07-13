Nationals ace tests against Adams

ADAMS – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes ensured they would get their exercise running the bases Saturday night during a doubleheader against Adams.
The Nationals dominated a pair of road ballgames by a combined margin of 28-1. E-M/N generated 16 hits in the opening matchup and added six hits in the second contest of the evening. The team improved its season mark to 10-3.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 18, Adams 0
The Nationals set the tone for the evening in the first inning of game one. E-M/N scored five times in the frame and kept its momentum going after that. The team went up 11-0 in the second inning and padded the gap to 18-0 in the fourth.
Austin Boucher helped the Nationals with three hits and two runs batted in. Cameron Spiegel collected three hits, Jaxson Spellman had two hits and Cade Hosier and Jakob Boucher each drove in two runs. Noah Willey and Ty Fox each walked twice for the team.
Ty Fox and Austin Boucher held Adams without a hit in the four-inning game. Fox worked 2 1/3 innings and struck out five players. Boucher was on the mound for 1 2/3 innings and collected four strikeouts.
E-M/N 560 7 – 18 16 0
Adams 000 0 – 0 0 5
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 10, Adams 1
The Nationals secured a comfortable victory in six innings in the nightcap. The teams were tied 1-1 after the opening inning, but Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka put up nine unanswered runs to win the game. E-M/N went up 7-1 in the fourth inning and tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth.
Jakob Boucher jumpstarted E-M/N’s offense with two hits and four runs batted in. Tommy Eggert tallied one hit and one RBI, Austin Boucher drove in one run and Lane Fox drew three walks. Carter Bornemeier and Kobe Gansemer each added two walks for the team.
Blane Roberts, Gansemer and Fox all pitched for the Nationals. Roberts struck out three Adams batters in three innings and Gansemer fanned five hitters in two frames. Fox worked one inning in the contest.
E-M/N 131 203 – 10 6 0
Adams 100 000 – 1 4 3
