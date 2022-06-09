Nationals battle Tecumseh in pair of baseball games

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes took on Tecumseh during a pair of Wednesday night baseball games in Johnson County.

Tecumseh 7, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 3

Tecumseh rallied past the Nationals in the Junior Legion matchup. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka roared ahead 3-1 in the third inning but Tecumseh struck back with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth. The team padded the lead with two runs in the fifth and a solo run in the sixth.

Will Bauder, Riley Wilson and Logan Lutt each delivered two hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Bauder chipped in one walk and two RBI in the game.

Tecumseh relied on several walks to fuel the scoring attack. Chase VanWinkle and Wes Swanson each had two walks and Zac Hawley and Rowen Benham each drove in one run for the team.

E-M/N 003 000 0 – 3 8 1

Tecumseh 100 321 x – 7 8 3

Tecumseh 17, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 6

Tecumseh’s powerful offense proved to be the difference in the Senior Legion contest. Tecumseh jumped in front 4-0 in the first inning and went ahead 5-1 in the third.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka’s dugout became more confident in the fourth when the team erupted for five runs. The Nationals used the scoring sequence to go up 6-5.

Tecumseh erased that momentum with 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth. The squad held E-M/N scoreless in the fifth to end the game.

Jayden Widler pocketed two hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Sam Clements had one hit, Jaxson Spellman posted two walks and Bauder drove in a pair of runs.

The Nationals are scheduled to resume their seasons Friday night at Syracuse. The Junior Legion game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the Senior Legion game will begin at approximately 8 p.m.

E-M/N 0 0 1 5 0 – 6 6 5

Tecumseh 4 0 1 12 x – 17 8 3

