Nationals begin season against Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka came close to rallying from an early deficit in the team’s season opener Sunday night.

Springfield stopped the Nationals 7-5 at Buffalo Park. The weather forecast had called for a chance of severe weather, but the teams were able to play their game under clear conditions.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka jumped ahead with a solo run in the top of the first, but Springfield seized the lead after that. The Trojans plated a pair of runs in the first and scored three times in the second. The team went on top 6-2 in the third.

The Nationals put together a rally attempt in the final three frames. E-M/N scored twice in the fifth and crossed the plate once in the seventh. Springfield was able to protect the rest of its lead.

Owen Snipes guided E-M/N’s offense during the night. The William Penn University recruit posted two hits and drove in three runs for the Nationals. Cameron Spiegel had one run batted in, Carter Bornemeier collected one hit and Noah Willey walked twice. Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher and Kobe Gansemer each had one walk.

E-M/N will continue the season Wednesday in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The Nationals will play in the first round at 3 p.m. at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth.