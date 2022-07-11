Nationals continue season in district baseball tournament

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka baseball players kept their hopes for a district title intact this weekend after two postseason games.

The Nationals traveled to Malcolm for the Area C3 Junior Legion Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka faced Syracuse in the second round Saturday afternoon and defeated Bennet/Palmyra in an elimination game on Sunday.

Syracuse 15, E-M/N 5

Second-seeded Syracuse defeated the third-seeded Nationals with a giant inning of offense. The team snapped a 5-5 tie with ten runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Rockets held E-M/N scoreless in the bottom half of the frame to win.

Keegan Meisinger and Jayden Widler each had two hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Sam Clements posted a two-run home run. Logan Lutt added a pair of walks for the squad.

Syracuse 0 0 0 5 0 10 – 15 5 3

E-M/N 2 0 0 3 0 0 – 5 6 5

E-M/N 21, Bennet/Palmyra 8

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka regrouped on Sunday with a double-digit victory. The team led 4-0 after the first inning and scored 13 times in the next stanza. Bennet/Palmyra posted eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings before the game ended due to mercy rule.

Kylar Spellman helped the Nationals with three hits, one walk and four runs batted in. Will Bauder tallied two hits, one walk and four RBI, Widler connected on three hits and Riley Wilson drove in three runs.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka advanced to tonight’s elimination-bracket game against Syracuse. The Nationals and Rockets will play at 7 p.m. at Malcolm.

Top-seeded Malcolm edged Syracuse 4-3 in nine innings on Sunday night. The Clippers used a three-run home run in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

The winner of tonight’s game between E-M/N and Syracuse will play Malcolm at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the district championship.

E-M/N 4 13 4 0 0 – 21 17 2

B/P 0 0 0 7 1 – 8 6 5