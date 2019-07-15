HICKMAN – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes saw their baseball season come to a close this weekend after a pair of games in the district tournament.
The Nationals played Hickman and Nebraska City in the Area B1 Junior Legion Tournament. Both games took place at Buck Buchannan Field in Hickman City Park. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka finished its campaign with a 19-10 mark.
Hickman 9, E-M/N 6
Second-seeded Hickman and third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka squared off in the winner’s bracket Saturday afternoon. Hickman had defeated Lincoln Lutheran 8-0 in the first round and E-M/N had raced past Auburn 12-1.
The Titans (16-7) took advantage of nine defensive errors to squeak past the Nationals. Hickman went up 6-0 in the third inning but E-M/N knotted the game with six runs in the third. Hickman responded with two runs in the fourth and an insurance run in the seventh.
Owen Snipes helped E-M/N’s offense with two hits and two runs batted in. Levi Offner drove in two runs and Lane Fox drew a pair of walks. Ty Fox and Jaxson Spellman each added one walk for the Nationals.
Kobe Gansemer threw six innings for E-M/N. He struck out six Titans and allowed four hits. Hickman pitchers Dane Small and Bryson Schultz combined for 11 strikeouts.
Hickman 105 200 1 – 9 4 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 006 000 0 – 6 5 9
Nebraska City 5, E-M/N 1
Nebraska City pitcher Quintin Holman headlined the team’s effort against E-M/N Sunday afternoon in the elimination bracket. Holman registered 11 strikeouts and limited the Nationals to three hits in his complete game.
The top-seeded Pioneers (17-7) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and stretched the gap to 4-1 in the fifth. Nebraska City tacked on a solo run in the sixth.
Jakob Boucher struck out two Pioneers in five innings on the mound. Lane Fox posted two strikeouts in the final two frames.
Cameron Elshire helped Nebraska City’s offense with two hits and one RBI. Braydon Betts and Riley Wehling each drove in one run for the Pioneers.
Nebraska City 020 021 0 – 5 4 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 001 000 0 – 1 3 4