YUTAN – Yutan’s quick start at the plate helped the Chieftains collect a home victory over Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Tuesday night.
Yutan scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to win 12-4. The team made the most of its early explosion of offense. The Chieftains erased a 2-0 deficit and had enough cushion to weather a two-run rally from E-M/N in the third. Yutan put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Jakob Boucher, Kobe Gansemer and Lane Fox all produced two hits apiece for E-M/N. Boucher and Owen Snipes each drove in one run and Noah Willey pocketed a pair of walks.
Yutan became the first team to defeat Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka in nearly three weeks. The Nationals fell to Ashland June 12 before embarking on a seven-game winning streak.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will finish the regular-season portion of its campaign with three games. The team is scheduled to play road games at Waterloo/Valley at 1 p.m. July 6 and Malcolm at 2:30 p.m. July 7. The Nationals will host Adams in Nehawka at 5:30 p.m. July 8.
E-M/N will begin action in the Class B Area 1 Tournament July 12. The team will battle Hickman, Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Lutheran and Nebraska City in the event. All tournament games will take place at Hickman City Park.
District winners will travel to McCook for the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. State action will take place July 20-24.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 202 00 – 4 7 4
Yutan 700 5x – 12 7 1