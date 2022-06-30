Nationals face Malcolm in pair of baseball games

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes traveled to Malcolm on Wednesday night for a pair of baseball games with the Clippers.

Malcolm 12, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 5

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka enjoyed success early in the Junior Legion game. The Nationals scored three times in the first inning and increased the lead to 4-0 in the third inning.

The Clippers struck back with a flurry of runs on their home diamond. Malcolm generated five runs in the bottom of the third and made it 9-4 in the next frame. The team padded the lead with three runs in the fifth.

Ty Walker, Jayden Widler and Nolan Duzik each blasted three hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Walker drove in a pair of runs and Widler had two RBI for the team. Austin Gonderinger added one walk for the Nationals.

Brett Rhone helped Malcolm with his work on both offense and defense. He fueled the team’s comeback at the plate with three RBI. He also struck out eight batters in four innings of pitching work.

E-M/N 301 010 – 5 11 0

Malcolm 005 430 – 12 11 0

Malcolm 9, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 1

Malcolm and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka played a close Senior Legion game through three innings. The Nationals scored once in the first and the Clippers countered with two in their half of the inning. Malcolm added two runs in the third to make it 4-1.

The game’s complexion changed in the fourth. Malcolm produced five runs on several hits to create a larger cushion. The team held E-M/N scoreless in the fifth to win by mercy rule.

Connor Zegar drove in three runs for Malcolm and Mason Wisnieski had three hits and two RBI. Joe Kerns led Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka’s offense with two hits.

E-M/N 100 00 – 1 5 4

Malcolm 202 5x – 9 12 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.