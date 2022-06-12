Nationals face Rockets in Senior Legion game

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka placed runners in scoring position in four innings of Friday night’s Senior Legion matchup with Syracuse.

The Rockets won the conference game due to their ability to escape most of E-M/N’s scoring threats.

Syracuse stopped the Nationals 5-2 in front of fans at Syracuse Sports Complex. The Rockets surrendered a pair of runs in the third inning but kept E-M/N off the scoreboard after that. Syracuse worked around run-scoring opportunities in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to collect the victory.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka struck first under near-perfect weather conditions on the field. Tucker Oehlerking began the third inning by knocking a single to right field that sailed over the second baseman’s glove. He sprinted to third base on a single by Joe Kerns that ricocheted off the third-base bag and went into left field. Oehlerking continued the momentum when he slid home safely on a wild pitch.

Jayden Widler helped E-M/N expand the lead to 2-0. He drilled a RBI single to left field that allowed Kerns to cross home plate. The Nationals threatened to score additional runs after Jaxson Spellman produced an infield single and Sam Clements was struck by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Syracuse ended the inning on a close play at first base after an infield grounder.

The Rockets jumped ahead in the bottom of the third. The team used two singles, one double and one triple to score three runs.

Cade Hosier gave E-M/N a scoring chance in the fourth after he was struck by a pitch. He moved to second on Nate Lockman’s sacrifice bunt and sprinted to third on a wild pitch. Syracuse collected a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.

Widler slammed a double to right field in the fifth and Ty Fox reached second base on an error and sacrifice bunt in the sixth, but the Rockets extinguished E-M/N’s offense in both innings.

Syracuse padded the lead to 5-2 in the sixth. The team used a pair of two-out RBI hits to produce the insurance runs. The Nationals slammed two deep fly balls to center field in the seventh, but Syracuse was able to make the catches to preserve the victory.

Widler helped E-M/N with two doubles and one run batted in, and Oehlerking collected one single, one walk and one run. Kerns produced one single and one run, Spellman reached on one single and one error and Clements was struck once by a pitch.

Fox reached base once on an infield error and Lockman posted one sacrifice bunt. Hosier helped the Nationals with one sacrifice bunt and one hit-by-pitch.

Kerns pitched 3 2/3 innings and scattered six hits with one strikeout. Lockman worked the remainder of the game and allowed two hits with one strikeout.

E-M/N 002 000 0 – 2 4 4

Syracuse 003 002 x – 5 8 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.