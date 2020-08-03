Nationals face team twice in tournament

The Nationals struck back with a pair of runs in the fifth. Austin Boucher led off the rally with a one-out walk. He moved into scoring position with a steal and advanced to third after Noah Willey reached on a fielder’s choice.

S-O-S loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Bornemeier to set up a double play possibility. The strategy backfired after Owen Snipes and Jakob Boucher each drew RBI walks.

The Nationals almost padded the 2-1 lead in the sixth. Cameron Spiegel reached base on an infield error, and Boucher collected a single after the S-O-S rightfielder lost the baseball in the sun. The Rebels escaped E-M/N’s scoring chance with a double play.

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg went ahead with two runs in the seventh inning. Mick Hoatson drew a one-out walk and pinch-runner Isaiah Zelasney swiped second base. He tied the game on Jett Pinneo’s RBI single to right field. Pinneo stole second base and motored home on Cooper Gierhan’s single to shallow left field.

The Nationals threatened to either tie or win the game in the seventh. Lane Fox began the stanza with a single to left and Bornemeier reached base after S-O-S lost his flyball in the sun. The Rebels ended the game with a flyout and a lineout-forceout double play.