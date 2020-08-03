Nationals face team twice in tournament

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka squared off with one of the best Senior Legion teams in Nebraska twice this weekend during a tournament at Syracuse.
The Nationals played Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon at Syracuse Sports Complex. The games were part of a four-team baseball event that began Friday night and continued through Sunday afternoon. Syracuse and Tecumseh athletes also took part in the season-ending showcase.
S-O-S 3, E-M/N 2
Saturday afternoon’s game between the Nationals and Rebels came down to the final play. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka had runners on first and second but S-O-S ended action on a lineout-forceout double play.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka starting pitcher Kobe Gansemer and S-O-S starter Colin Wingard threw zeroes on the scoreboard for the first four innings.
The Nationals backed up Gansemer with several defensive webgems. Carter Bornemeier made a diving grab of a potential line drive in the second inning, and Tommy Eggert combined with Bornemeier on a 4-6 lineout-forceout double play in the fourth.
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg broke the icejam with a solo run in the fifth. Grady Belt led off the inning with a single to left field. He stole second base, moved to third on an error and came home on Tanner Wood’s RBI sacrifice fly.
The Nationals struck back with a pair of runs in the fifth. Austin Boucher led off the rally with a one-out walk. He moved into scoring position with a steal and advanced to third after Noah Willey reached on a fielder’s choice.
S-O-S loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Bornemeier to set up a double play possibility. The strategy backfired after Owen Snipes and Jakob Boucher each drew RBI walks.
The Nationals almost padded the 2-1 lead in the sixth. Cameron Spiegel reached base on an infield error, and Boucher collected a single after the S-O-S rightfielder lost the baseball in the sun. The Rebels escaped E-M/N’s scoring chance with a double play.
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg went ahead with two runs in the seventh inning. Mick Hoatson drew a one-out walk and pinch-runner Isaiah Zelasney swiped second base. He tied the game on Jett Pinneo’s RBI single to right field. Pinneo stole second base and motored home on Cooper Gierhan’s single to shallow left field.
The Nationals threatened to either tie or win the game in the seventh. Lane Fox began the stanza with a single to left and Bornemeier reached base after S-O-S lost his flyball in the sun. The Rebels ended the game with a flyout and a lineout-forceout double play.
Fox helped E-M/N’s offense with two singles. Bornemeier drew two intentional walks and had one single, and Jakob Boucher produced one single, one walk and one RBI.
Snipes posted one RBI walk, Eggert had one single and Austin Boucher generated one single and one walk. Willey reached base and scored once, Cade Hosier had one run and Spiegel reached base once.
Gansemer tossed all seven innings for E-M/N. He struck out six Rebels and limited the team to seven hits. He threw first-pitch strikes to 28 batters.
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 000 010 2 – 3 7 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 000 020 0 – 2 5 3
S-O-S 8, E-M/N 6
Shelby-Osceola-Stromburg athletes put on their rally caps again Sunday afternoon. E-M/N built a 5-1 lead in the third inning but saw S-O-S produce a comeback. The team made it 5-4 in the fourth and then posted four runs in the fifth.
Bornemeier led the Nationals with three hits. Gansemer and Austin Boucher each drove in two runs and Cameron Spiegel collected a pair of hits.
Fans watched two of the top American Legion baseball programs in Nebraska during the weekend. Many members of this summer’s S-O-S Senior Legion team helped the Junior Legion program win a Class C state championship in 2018. E-M/N athletes have played in multiple state tournaments and finished second at the 2015 Class C Senior Legion event.
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg improved to 18-3-1. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka ended its summer campaign 16-6. The Nebraska American Legion did not sponsor district or state baseball tournaments this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 023 001 0 – 6 12 0
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 101 240 x – 8 7 0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!