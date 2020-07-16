You are the owner of this article.
Nationals face Tecumseh twice in home ballpark
Nationals face Tecumseh twice in home ballpark

Elmwood Murdock Nehawka American Legion baseball

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes welcomed Tecumseh to Nehawka Ball Diamond on Tuesday night for an evening of baseball action.

Tecumseh 13, E-M/N Juniors 5

Tecumseh changed the direction of the Junior Legion game in the third inning. The team crossed the plate eight times in the frame to build a 10-1 lead. E-M/N rallied within 11-5 in the fifth inning, but Tecumseh prevented additional erosion of the lead in the final frame.

Ethan Dierberger, Treyton Holthus and David Gerdes all had two hits for Tecumseh. Andrew Richardson drove in three runs and Dierberger and Holthus each had two RBI.

Tecumseh                                   208 012 – 13 10 1

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka    102 020 –  5  5  5

E-M/N Seniors 11, Tecumseh 3

The sides flipped the script in the Senior Legion matchup. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erased a 3-0 deficit with 11 unanswered runs. The Nationals scored six times in the third inning and went up 8-3 in the fifth. The team tacked on three runs in the sixth.

Kobe Gansemer helped E-M/N’s offense with two hits and three RBI. Cameron Spiegel drove in three runs and Owen Snipes and Noah Willey each tallied two hits.

Gansemer worked all six innings on the mound. He struck out 11 Tecumseh batters and held the visitors to four hits.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will resume the season tonight with a Junior/Senior Legion home doubleheader against Syracuse. Action will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Nehawka Ball Diamond. The teams will remain home for a July 21 doubleheader against Ashland at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Tecumseh                                     003 000 –  3  4 6

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka     006 023 – 11 9 1

Nationals ace tests against Adams
Nationals ace tests against Adams

ADAMS – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes ensured they would get their exercise running the bases Saturday night during a doubleheader against Adams.

Weeping Water wins games
Weeping Water wins games

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes used their confidence at the plate to collect a pair of convincing victories on the softball diamond Mo…

