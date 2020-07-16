Nationals face Tecumseh twice in home ballpark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes welcomed Tecumseh to Nehawka Ball Diamond on Tuesday night for an evening of baseball action.

Tecumseh 13, E-M/N Juniors 5

Tecumseh changed the direction of the Junior Legion game in the third inning. The team crossed the plate eight times in the frame to build a 10-1 lead. E-M/N rallied within 11-5 in the fifth inning, but Tecumseh prevented additional erosion of the lead in the final frame.

Ethan Dierberger, Treyton Holthus and David Gerdes all had two hits for Tecumseh. Andrew Richardson drove in three runs and Dierberger and Holthus each had two RBI.

Tecumseh 208 012 – 13 10 1

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 102 020 – 5 5 5

E-M/N Seniors 11, Tecumseh 3

The sides flipped the script in the Senior Legion matchup. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erased a 3-0 deficit with 11 unanswered runs. The Nationals scored six times in the third inning and went up 8-3 in the fifth. The team tacked on three runs in the sixth.