Nationals face Valparaiso in Senior Legion contest

VALPARAISO – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka stayed in a winning lane for the first five innings of Friday night’s baseball game.

Valparaiso accelerated past the Nationals in the final lap of the Senior Legion race to the finish line.

Valparaiso athletes scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 5-2. The team made the most of its chances in front of fans at Valparaiso’s home park.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka controlled action throughout the early portion of the game. The Nationals scored once in the opening inning and tacked on a solo run in the fourth. E-M/N shut down Valparaiso’s offense with four straight scoreless innings.

Valparaiso jumped on the board with a solo run in the fifth. The team then changed the game’s complexion in the sixth. Home fans cheered as they watched the squad collect several hits during the frame. Jacob Schultz ended the game with two runs batted in and Conner Kreikemeier added two hits for Valparaiso.

Ty Fox guided the Nationals at the plate with three hits. Nate Lockman tallied two hits and Jayden Widler, Jaxson Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking and Sam Clements each drew one walk. Widler and Will Bauder drove in E-M/N’s runs during the night.

Joe Kerns and Levi Offner pitched for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Kerns struck out two batters in four innings and Offner retired a pair of batters via strikeouts.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will resume the season Wednesday in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The Nationals will host Plattsmouth at 5:30 p.m. at Nehawka Ball Diamond. The tournament will continue on Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26.

E-M/N 100 100 0 – 2 7 1

Valparaiso 000 014 x – 5 7 1

