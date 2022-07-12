Nationals, Lions compete in district baseball title games

Louisville/Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka completed their Junior Legion baseball seasons Tuesday night with appearances in district championship games.

Malcolm 6, E-M/N 1

Third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka squared off with top-seeded Malcolm for the Area C3 Tournament championship. Fans of both teams came to Malcolm’s diamond to watch the action.

The teams remained in a close battle through the first four innings. Malcolm seized control of the contest in the fifth inning. The Clippers expanded their 1-0 lead to 6-0 with several hits.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka posted one run in the sixth inning, but Malcolm pitcher Maddox Meyer prevented the Nationals from coming closer. Meyer tossed all seven innings and collected 14 strikeouts in the victory.

Jayden Widler led E-M/N’s offense with three hits. Will Bauder pitched six innings for the Nationals and struck out five batters.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka finished the season 10-10. Malcolm advanced to the Class C State Tournament in Creighton. The Clippers will play Wakefield in the first round.

E-M/N 000 001 0 – 1 4 6

Malcolm 010 050 x – 6 7 1

L/WW 15, Pender 7

Louisville/Weeping Water traveled to Scribner for a pair of games against Pender. L/WW had to win twice in order to secure the title in the double-elimination tournament.

The Lions achieved the first half of their goal with a big victory in game one. Louisville/Weeping Water built a 6-3 lead in the second inning and held off Pender’s comeback attempt. The Pendragons tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the fourth, but L/WW outscored the team 9-1 the rest of the way.

Cody Hrdy helped the Lions with two hits and three runs batted in. Brayden Harms generated two hits and two RBI and Alex Sorensen notched two RBI for the team. Sorensen also struck out six batters and allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.

Pender 103 210 – 7 14 3

L/WW 060 162 – 15 9 3

Pender 6, L/WW 4

Pender capitalized on several fielding errors to go ahead early in the second winner-take-all game. The Pendragons scored twice in the first inning and constructed a 5-1 lead after four complete.

Louisville/Weeping Water came close to erasing the deficit. The Lions worked their way within 5-3 in the fifth inning and cut the gap to 5-4 in the top of the sixth. Pender scored once in the sixth and preserved the lead in the seventh.

Sayler Rhodes and Nik Sorensen both pitched for the Lions. They gave up just three combined hits and zero earned runs. Alex Sorensen led L/WW’s offense with two hits.

Pender advanced to the Class C State Tournament in Creighton. The team will play Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley in the first round.

L/WW 100 021 0 – 4 6 7

Pender 211 101 x – 6 3 1