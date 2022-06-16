Nationals, Lions compete in pair of baseball games

LOUISVILLE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Louisville/Weeping Water players gathered in opposite dugouts Wednesday night during a pair of baseball games.

The Nationals and Lions squared off in Junior Legion and Senior Legion games at Louisville. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka used several bursts of offense to sweep the doubleheader.

E-M/N Juniors 11, L/WW 9

The Nationals and Lions took part in a high-scoring game at Ash Grove Ball Complex. Both teams generated four runs in the first inning and E-M/N went ahead 8-4 after three frames.

Louisville/Weeping Water moved within 8-6 before the Nationals responded with three runs in the top of the fifth. The Lions scored three times in the fifth before E-M/N sealed the victory.

Will Bauder gave the Nationals a lift at the plate with two hits, one walk and five runs batted in. Riley Wilson connected on three hits, Sam Clements delivered two hits and two walks and Logan Lutt drove in one run.

Alex Sorensen helped the Lions with a pair of RBI. Dayton Carlson chipped in a pair of walks for Louisville/Weeping Water.

E-M/N 422 03 – 11 9 2

L/WW 400 23 – 9 5 3

E-M/N Seniors 9, L/WW 4

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka enjoyed a winning result in the Senior Legion matchup. The team scored four times in the second and seventh innings and added a solo run in the sixth inning. The team finished with ten hits during the evening.

Louisville/Weeping Water rallied from the early 4-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning. The Lions tied the game in the fourth and remained close until E-M/N’s late scoring attack.

Chase Savage guided Louisville/Weeping Water with three hits. He also pitched 4 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Gage Scholting added a pair of walks for the Lions.

Jayden Widler helped the Nationals at the plate with two hits, one walk and two RBI. Jaxson Spellman produced two hits and one RBI and Joe Kerns drove in one run.

Nathan Lockman worked the first 3 1/3 innings and Clements pitched the final 3 2/3 innings. Clements ended the game with nine strikeouts.

E-M/N 040 001 4 – 9 10 3

L/WW 003 100 0 – 4 8 2

