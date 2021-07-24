Nationals, Lions square off in district matchup

Gwyer Leach then knocked a baseball that found its way down the rightfield line. The Lions scored one run on the play, but E-M/N second baseman Ty Fox prevented additional damage. He raced over to grab the baseball and fired a rocket to home plate to catch a runner for the third out.

“To get out of that with just one run was pretty big,” Lutz said. “Ty made a heck of a play to get that ball and then throw their guy out at the plate. That inning could have turned into something where they scored three or four runs, and that would have changed the whole game. That was a big momentum shift for us.”

The Nationals broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the second. Cameron Spiegel reached second base on an error and moved to third on Jaxson Spellman’s groundout. He then scored on a balk. Ty Fox reached base on a fielder’s choice and later scored on Austin Boucher’s RBI single to center.

The team swelled the gap to 6-1 in the next frame. Jakob Boucher and Jayden Widler reached base on an error and single, and Spellman drove in Boucher with a shot to center field. Widler raced home on a bunt single by Ty Fox, and Spellman crossed the plate on Tucker Oehlerking’s RBI groundout.