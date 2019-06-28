NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Louisville/Weeping Water have produced a library full of close contests over the past decade.
The programs put Thursday night’s league tournament game in the same spot on the Dewey Decimal System of their rivalry.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka edged Louisville/Weeping Water 2-1 in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. Fourth-seeded E-M/N won the Northern Division championship game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The team then kept sixth-seeded L/WW from making a late comeback in the Junior Legion matchup.
E-M/N head coach Dave Lutz said he was proud to see the Nationals rally past the Lions. Lutz said L/WW head coach Monty Daganaar and his staff had assembled a team that featured powerful pitching, hitting and fielding. The Nationals were able to conquer that lineup with quality outings in those same three categories.
“I told Monty that he needed to book his hotel right now,” Lutz said. “That team is going to state for sure. They’re well-coached, they have good athletes and they really put the pressure on you to make enough plays to beat them. I’m very happy with our kids. They were up to the challenge and came through in every aspect of the game.”
The Lions and Nationals have been two of the SENBC’s top programs for many years. The teams have combined for five of the past seven Northern Division titles in the league tournament. Both programs have also played in multiple state-level games.
Louisville/Weeping Water took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Tyler Mackling generated a leadoff single and soon swiped second base. Brayden Powell sent him home when his grounder charted a path to right field.
Pitching and defense played leading roles for the next several innings. L/WW’s Avery Heath and Sam Ahl and E-M/N’s Lane Fox all made running catches in the outfield to take away potential hits. E-M/N starting pitcher Kobe Gansemer and L/WW starter Josh Nolte both produced shutouts in the second, third and fourth frames.
The Nationals climbed ahead in the fifth. Austin Boucher was struck by a pitch and courtesy runner Nick Vavrina replaced him on the basepaths. Lutz then summoned Jaxson Spellman to serve in a pinch-hitting role. Spellman responded by driving a double to left field. Vavrina later scored on an infield error and Spellman raced home on a sacrifice fly by Fox.
Lutz said Spellman could have participated in younger Pony League games this season because of his age, but he wanted to play with older classmates on the Junior Legion team. He made the most of his opportunity by studying what had happened at the plate during the first few innings.
“We have five guys that could have played Pony League this summer, but they elected to play up with us instead,” Lutz said. “They knew they weren’t going to get a ton of playing time since we have an older lineup for the Juniors this year, but they’ve kept working hard and have paid attention to everything we’ve been talking about.
“You could tell that when Jax came up. He knew exactly what their pitcher liked to throw, and he sat on that first pitch and just ripped it. He’s a very skilled player and he showed it with the effort he had tonight.”
Gansemer preserved the 2-1 lead with his work on the mound. He retired the final 11 L/WW batters of the evening. He ended his complete game with five strikeouts, five hits and one walk.
Nolte matched that complete-game effort for the Lions. He surrendered three hits and had four strikeouts and zero walks.
Noah Willey helped E-M/N’s offense by reaching base on one triple and one error. Boucher and Owen Snipes were both struck by pitches, Spellman had one double and Gansemer posted one single. Fox added one sacrifice fly for the team.
Treyton Savage paced L/WW’s attack with one single and one walk. Mackling, Powell, Heath and Jake Renner all added singles during the night.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will take on second-seeded Syracuse in the league title game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The teams will square off for the championship at Falls City. Syracuse knocked off seventh-seeded Tecumseh 7-0 in the Southern Division title game Thursday night.
L/WW will take on Tecumseh in the third-place contest Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The game will take place at Tecumseh.
Louisville/Weeping Water 100 000 0 – 1 5 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 000 020 x – 2 3 1