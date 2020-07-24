Nationals notch victories over Falls City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FALLS CITY – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka ensured a happy evening in the dugout with a pair of decisive victories over Falls City on Thursday night.

The Nationals won both games in a Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader in Falls City. The E-M/N Juniors claimed their fifth victory of the season and the E-M/N Seniors improved to 12-4.

E-M/N Juniors 11, Falls City 3

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka kept its offense humming throughout the Junior Legion matchup. The Nationals crossed the plate four times in the first inning and opened up the lead to 6-1 in the second. Falls City rallied within 6-3 before the Nationals closed out the game with five unanswered runs.

Jaxson Spellman guided E-M/N’s offense with four hits and two runs batted in. Tucker Oehlerking delivered two hits and Nate Lockman and Lucas Michel each drove in two runs. Ty Fox had one hit and Cade Hosier and Jayden Widler each drew two walks.

Fox worked all five innings for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. He struck out nine Blue Storm batters and limited Falls City to three hits.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 420 32 – 11 9 2