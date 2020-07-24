Nationals notch victories over Falls City

FALLS CITY – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka ensured a happy evening in the dugout with a pair of decisive victories over Falls City on Thursday night.
The Nationals won both games in a Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader in Falls City. The E-M/N Juniors claimed their fifth victory of the season and the E-M/N Seniors improved to 12-4.
E-M/N Juniors 11, Falls City 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka kept its offense humming throughout the Junior Legion matchup. The Nationals crossed the plate four times in the first inning and opened up the lead to 6-1 in the second. Falls City rallied within 6-3 before the Nationals closed out the game with five unanswered runs.
Jaxson Spellman guided E-M/N’s offense with four hits and two runs batted in. Tucker Oehlerking delivered two hits and Nate Lockman and Lucas Michel each drove in two runs. Ty Fox had one hit and Cade Hosier and Jayden Widler each drew two walks.
Fox worked all five innings for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. He struck out nine Blue Storm batters and limited Falls City to three hits.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 420 32 – 11 9 2
Falls City 111 00 – 3 3 3
E-M/N Seniors 13, Falls City 0
The Nationals maintained a strong grip on the Senior Legion game. E-M/N erupted for six runs in the first inning and expanded the gap to 9-0 in the fourth. The team created a double-digit lead with four runs in the fifth.
Noah Willey highlighted the team’s night at the plate with three hits and three RBI. Carter Bornemeier drove in three runs and Kobe Gansemer had one hit, two walks and two RBI. Owen Snipes walked twice, Austin Boucher walked once and Jakob Boucher collected one hit.
Gansemer kept Falls City from gaining any momentum on offense. He struck out ten batters and held the Blue Storm to two hits.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 600 34 – 13 7 0
Falls City 000 00 – 0 2 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!